bod holiday
Casino Player Publishing In the News

Best of Gaming 2016 Awards

bog-2016-logo-winner

   Best of Slots 2016 Awards

bog-2016-logo-winner

In The Spotlight

A complete guide to entertainment from casinos nationwide

us-online-casinos

This Week’s Casino Gaming News

Casino Hotel News

Deck The Halls, Tropicana Style!

 

Sun Wine & Food Fest Returns to Mohegan Sun

 

New Skill-Based Video Game Gambling Machines

 

Casino Dining & Entertainment

The One and Only Cher

 

Diana Ross Returns to the Venetian

 

Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy Comes To Atlantic City

 

Gambling Promotions & Events

Ringing in 2017: Downtown Las Vegas

 

$100,000 Blackjack Tourney at Golden Nugget LV

 

2016 WSOP Crowns a Champ

 
Monthly Entertainment Guide

An extensive nationwide listing of casino entertainment.
READ THE ENTIRE LISTING HERE >>

From The Pages Of:

Casino Player
Strictly Slots
E-Newsletter

Scobe Speaks:
by Frank Scoblete

Advantage Play
Slot machines that you can actually beat!

What Do YOU Play?
Table games versus slot machines

The Not, Not, Not of Slots Play:
The unwritten slots rules to live by

What are the odds?
Surprising stats & percentages

 

Click HERE for the Scobe Speaks Archive

  • Our Latest Tweets
    		•
    Lessons From The Pros:

    Life Imitates Art:
    Star of the recent offshore gambling flick Runner Runner, Ben Affleck had a real-life run in with casino security for alleged card-counting at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
    By Basil Nestor MORE>>

    The Check Raise
    When and why you should use one of poker’s most important maneuvers
    MORE>>

    Questions & Answers
    Revealing the truth behind some of the most common slot player questions
    By John Grochowski MORE >>

    Payback, Return, Variance, and Volatility
    What these terms mean to your video poker play
    By Jerry “Stickman” Stich MORE >>

    Click HERE for our Lesson’s Archive

     

    Casino Center Videos

    Vegas Hits Roadtrip
    Vegas Hits Roadtrip™ is the sequel to the smash hit Vegas Hits™, and it’s taking you on a wild ride with four crazy wheel-bonus features and 11 free-game features. So take a trip on the ultimate low-denomination wheel game, Vegas Hits Roadtrip!

    Video Archive
    Click Here to access the video archive.

    DEALS ON DEMAND
    Find the best deals, promotions and discounts!