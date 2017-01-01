bod holiday
Details Revealed: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

 

Mount Airy Casino Resort Launching Social Casino

 

Pac-Man™ Wild Edition Slot Machine Makes World Debut

 

Classic Cher at The Park Theater at Monte Carlo

 

Iron Chef and The Chew co-host Michael Symon brings classically crafted Italian cuisine to the East Coast

 

The World’s Greatest Rock Show Opens At The Stratosphere

 

Foxwoods To Present Broadway Series

 

Scarlet Pearl’s Big Slicks $30K Poker Open

 

New Apps And Websites Benefit Players

 
An extensive nationwide listing of casino entertainment.
Scobe Speaks:
by Frank Scoblete

Advantage Play
Slot machines that you can actually beat!

What Do YOU Play?
Table games versus slot machines

The Not, Not, Not of Slots Play:
The unwritten slots rules to live by

What are the odds?
Surprising stats & percentages

 

Lessons From The Pros:

Life Imitates Art:
Star of the recent offshore gambling flick Runner Runner, Ben Affleck had a real-life run in with casino security for alleged card-counting at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
By Basil Nestor MORE>>

The Check Raise
When and why you should use one of poker’s most important maneuvers
MORE>>

Questions & Answers
Revealing the truth behind some of the most common slot player questions
By John Grochowski MORE >>

Payback, Return, Variance, and Volatility
What these terms mean to your video poker play
By Jerry “Stickman” Stich MORE >>

Vegas Hits Roadtrip
Vegas Hits Roadtrip™ is the sequel to the smash hit Vegas Hits™, and it’s taking you on a wild ride with four crazy wheel-bonus features and 11 free-game features. So take a trip on the ultimate low-denomination wheel game, Vegas Hits Roadtrip!

