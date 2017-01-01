THE BEST OF SLOTS 2016

Our annual review of your favorite slots— and the casinos that offer them!

By Frank Legato, & John Grochowski

The world’s major slot-machine manufacturers are busy designing new styles of games that will impact slot floors significantly over the coming years. Games where skill is a factor in winning money will take various forms over the next few years, from the arcade-style shooter game just introduced in Atlantic City to a variety of games styled on skill-based arcade games or hit mobile-phone games.

One constant among manufacturers as these new games are developed has been player research. All are bringing in normal slot players to try these new games and offer their feedback, as operators watch the reaction to the new games very closely.

That’s because those who make or operate slot machines know who makes the ultimate decision on what’s successful. It’s the players. You. That’s why Strictly Slots has been running its own player survey since 2001.

Welcome to the 16th annual Best of Slots issue! This is your response to our annual survey, which asks readers to choose their favorite games and the casinos that offer players the best slot experience.

First up is our “The Games We Play” section, where we break the results into categories that reflect the diversity of the modern slot floor, from traditional reel-spinners to branded multi-line video slots to video poker to new skill-based games.

Later in the regional breakdown, we reveal your selections for the top casinos from coast to coast, with categories that range from Best Penny Slots to Best $5+ Slots—and everything in between—to Best Comps, Best Slot Clubs, Casino Where Your Feel Luckiest, Best Promotions, Friendliest Casino and much more.

As always, thanks for your participation—we couldn’t do it without you.

Let’s begin with a look at what you think is best on the slot floor.

Click the links below to view the winners.

Intro

The Games We Play

Atlantic City

Chicagoland

Detroit

Gulf Coast

Iowa

Lake Tahoe

Laughlin

Las Vegas Downtown

Las Vegas Local

Las Vegas Strip

Louisiana

Maryland

Missouri

Native Midwest

Native Northwest

Native South

Native Southwest

New England

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Racinos

Reno

So. Indiana

Tunica

Vicksburg