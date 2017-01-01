Print Friendly

Strictly Slots Magazine

August 2016

SLOTS PARADISE

Looking for a great casino for slots? Check out these favorite properties

UNDERSTANDING DEUCES

How jackpots work in the Deuces games
By John Grochowski

FAST AND FIERCE

AGS lights up the screen with the colorful and quick “FireWolf II”
By Frank Legato

MYTHS AND MISCONCEPTIONS

Debunking common video poker myths
By Henry Tamburin
Strictly Slots Magazine.

