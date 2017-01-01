SLOTS PARADISE

Looking for a great casino for slots? Check out these favorite properties

For the majority of casino gamblers slots are the biggest draw. And why not? Sure the odds are against you, but where else do you have a shot at turning a couple of bucks into a life-changing fortune? Owing to their massive popularity, casinos routinely update their games and add new, exciting, and usually better options to their gaming floor. Some offer more frequent free games, while others focus on jackpots. Either way, if you’re into slots, there’s plenty of fun and excitement to be had. That is, if you know where to go.

For the second half of 2016, the editors of Strictly Slots will detail their picks for the top casinos for slots from across the country. Leading us off are Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, Desert Diamond Casino Tucson, and Maryland Live! Casino.

HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO SIOUX CITY



Sioux City, IA

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City is a $126 million fully integrated gaming resort facility that completely restored Sioux City’s historic Battery Building from the industrial manufacturing structure that it was into the AAA Four Diamond rated property that it is today.

Located in Sioux City, Iowa, this resort boasts a Hard Rock Hotel, the world-famous Rock Shop, a live-entertainment venue – Anthem, an outdoor event park and a variety of delicious food and unique beverage options including the World Tour Buffet, Main + Abbey restaurant, Fuel American Grill.

The Hard Rock Hotel is a boutique 54-room property located in Sioux City’s historic Battery Building in the Fourth Street District. Upon entering the hotel, you’ll find that what was once a drop-off station for trains unloading cargo is now the floor-to-ceiling Lobby Bar. This is where a team will help you check into the hotel while you sip on your favorite drink or one of The Lobby Bar’s specialty cocktails.

The property offers a solid selection of 844 slot machines along with an assortment of video poker games, and a wide variety of table games. Some of the most popular titles on hand include Wheel of Fortune, Wicked Winnings 2, Big Bang Theory, and Britney Spears. There truly is a theme and a game to fit everyone’s skill level and interests, and a wide variety of low- and high-dollar machines to fit everyone’s betting tastes. They even offer unique machines – Hard Rock Casino Sioux City designed their own machines that are special for Iowa, including the “Democracy Rocks” machines encouraging Iowans to participate in the political process.

“Our gaming floor is both comprehensive and dynamic, offering something for everyone,” said Kelly Pace, slots director for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. “We take pride in our variety and exceptional service, and are constantly working to improve upon both based on customer feedback and interests.”

For the slot player in search of a big payday the property is ideal in the region, having proven itself with $27,730,722.49 in jackpot payouts since it opened its doors on August 1, 2014. A favorite stop among jackpot seekers in Iowa, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City offers a great selection of progressive slots just aching to pay that next big jackpot.

“Our team works hard every day to create the best destination for slots enthusiasts in the Midwest,” said Pace. “From the environment to the experience, we’re always looking for and implementing the hottest trends in the industry and making sure every guest on our floor feels like a rock star.”

Finally, partying and playing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City isn’t just its own reward. You’ll rack up points for nearly every little thing you do on the casino floor and off. This means that your next trip could rock even harder than your last. Enroll in the Backstage Pass Rewards Club for free and be the first to know what’s happening at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. Plus, get invited to exclusive events and parties. For more information visit www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

DESERT DIAMOND CASINOS & ENTERTAINMENT TUCSON, AZ

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment with three locations in Southern Arizona (Tucson, Sahuarita, and Why) and one in the West Valley, is owned and operated by the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, an enterprise of the Tohono O’odham Nation. But Desert Diamond’s Tucson location easily stands out as one of the top casinos in the region, with the gaming floor packed with exciting slot machines and table games, along with a 24-hour poker room, keno and bingo.

Everything about Desert Diamond Tucson is friendly—including their slot machines! One lucky player hit a monster $764,684 jackpot on May 17 on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Jackpot 7s slots while visiting the Tucson location. So whether you’re learning to play, or ready for the thrill of fast-paced slot tournaments, you’ll find their “Certified Loose Slots” are the hottest in Tucson. With the latest games like Chili Chili Fire, Imperial Wealth, Lucky Honeycomb, Big Bang Theory, Wheel of Fortune Powerwedges, Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond 3D Reels, Dragons of the Eastern Ocean Good Fortune, Volcanic Rock Fire, Lamp of Destiny, Dragon’s Law Twin Fever, you can bet you’ll find something new and exciting.

Speaking of new and exciting, on July 14, Desert Diamond proudly launched its biggest game yet! The spectacular Titan 360 from Konami is a special edition, limited release that weighs in at nearly three tons, one of the largest slots in the world. Just 26 of these massive machines were ever made, and it is now available for a limited time only at Desert Diamond in Tucson.

This legendary superslot uses an enormous mechanical wheel and large, rolling metal balls in its 11.5 foot diameter cabinet to determine bonus award amounts. Depending on which pocket in the wheel the ball lands, players will receive different bonus awards.

Treena Parvello, Director of Public Relations and Communications for the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, said “The Titan 360 is truly a sight to behold. This colossal slot machine offers guests an experience like nothing else, so don’t miss your chance to try it out at Desert Diamond Casinos!” Additional information can be found at www.ddcaz.com or by calling 866-DDC-WINS.

VIVA SLOTS VEGAS

While visiting Desert Diamond, join in the Viva Slots Vegas tournament going on now through August 21 for a shot to win $1,000,000!

• Mondays – Wednesdays at Tucson & Sahuarita. Earn 250 points playing slots to qualify for Desert Diamond’s weekly Wednesday Tournaments.

• Wednesday Tournaments at 6 p.m. in Tucson. Win up to $500 in Free Play and a spot in their TournEvent of Champions in August.

• Thursday Drawings from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. in Tucson & Sahuarita. From now through August 18, you could win $1,700 in cash and a spot in the TournEvent of Champions.

• TournEvent of Champions 1st Round on August 21 in Tucson. All 10 weekly winners from the Wednesday Tournaments have a shot at $1,000,000!

MARYLAND LIVE! CASINO HANOVER, MD

Easily one of the top casinos in the country, Maryland Live! Casino is a haven for slots lovers. Situated halfway between Baltimore and Washington, in Hanover, Maryland, this expansive casino is a giant playground, a casino lover’s paradise boasting one of the nation’s largest gaming, retail and entertainment destinations.

Open 24/7, the $500+ million Maryland Live! Casino features an exhaustive collection of approximately 4,000 of the most popular slots and electronic table games, including $1 Million Dollar Double Gold, Wheel of Fortune, Buffalo Grand, The Walking Dead, Sex and the City, MegaHits and countless others. There are so many of the latest games and perennial favorites to choose from that no matter which slot you prefer, chances are you’ll find it here.

In May 2015, Maryland Live! Casino launched what is easily one of the most exciting and unique slot jackpot programs in the country, the appropriately named Giant Jackpots.

Giant Jackpots is a mystery progressive jackpot that grows after a spin on any eligible slot machine by any player actively using a Live! Rewards Card. The jackpot process is simple—use your card, hit it, and win it!

And this promotion is called “Giant” for good reason. Each Giant Jackpot begins with $50,000 and grows until a lucky patron hits it big. Perhaps the best part of the promotion is that a winner is guaranteed before the jackpot reaches $100,000—so there are plenty of jackpots to go around.

Owing in part to the popularity of Giant Jackpots, in June 2016 Maryland Live! Casino expanded the program with the launch Junior Jackpots. Each Junior Jackpot starts at $5,000 and grows every time an eligible guest makes a spin on an eligible slot machine with their Live! Rewards Card properly inserted. The Jackpot increases until somebody wins—and somebody is guaranteed to win by the time the Junior Jackpot reaches $10,000. Once the prize is awarded, the Junior Jackpot resets back to $5,000 and it starts all over again.

Maryland Live! Casino has redefined the casino experience. It’s simply a “can’t miss” destination for any slots lover, especially if you’re in search of a jackpot. For more information visit: www.marylandlivecasino.com.

RECORD BREAKER



One very lucky player at Maryland Live! Casino recently took home an impressive jackpot — in fact it is the largest jackpot in the casino’s history. Rosalyn F, of Upper Marlboro, MD hit a $423,340.37 bonanza after placing a $3 bet on a Megahits slot machine. And she did it after only 20 minutes of play!