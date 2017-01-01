THE 2016 BEST OF GAMING AWARDS

Casino Playerâ€™s annual survey of the countryâ€™s best casinos

By Â J. Phillip Vogel

Month after month Casino Player magazine tackles the arduous task of covering the gaming industry, from the latest games and in-depth strategy to the hottest new shows and restaurants. Part of that coverage includes in-depth reporting on casinos that we think are worthy of special attention. Our focus incorporates everything from mega resorts and vintage properties, to new casinos and off-the-beaten-path hotspots.. But no matter how dedicated our staff, we simply canâ€™t be everywhere at once.Â And thatâ€™s where you come in.

For one issue every year Casino Player turns over the reins to you, the reader.Â Through our annual Best Of Gaming survey, we ask our dedicated assembly of casinophiles to select which casinos across the US are worthy of being crowned the best in an expanding sea of gambling options.Â Our survey is extensive, picking our readersâ€™ brains across a wide spectrum of categoriesâ€”best casino, best hotels, best suites, best table games, best slots, best spaâ€¦ the list goes on and on.Â And as usual, our readers responded with gusto, voting in force for the properties that they love.

What makes this issue so unique, so critical? This is where YOUR voices are heardâ€”and not just by us, or other casino enthusiasts.Â For the month of September, the entire casino industry is glued to these pages, examining the results to see where they stand in the eyes of the most influential demographic in gambling todayâ€”our readers.Â A percentage of the gaming properties will be thrilled with the results and go on tout their achievement for the next year in advertisements, on billboards, on television, and more. Others will use the results to help better develop their properties, responding to your votes by creating an even better casino for future gamblers.

What follows are the results of your votes, your choices for 2016â€™s best of the best. Use it to see where your favorite casino stands in the rankings, or to plan your next casino excursionâ€”perhaps youâ€™ll even visit one or more of the winners and see for yourself what youâ€™ve been missing.

Here are the winners. Click on the region to see the results.

