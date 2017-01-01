Print Friendly

Strictly Slots Magazine

September 2016

SEEKING THE GRAIL

Scientific games’ “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” taps into humor that had an entire generation laughing
By Frank Legato

VARIATIONS ON A THEME

Which slots do the best job of making the theme a part of the game?
By John Grochowski

COLOR COORDINATED

An Insider’s Guide to Color Match Royals
By Mike fields

THE SUPER 7 SLOT PRINCIPLES

Seven rules slot players need to live by
By Frank Scoblete

