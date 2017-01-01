Strictly Slots Magazine March 2017

GAMERS IN THE HOUSE GameCoâ€™s Video Game Gambling Machines bring a new group of players to the casino floor

By Frank Legato DOUBLE BONUS: COMMON STRATEGY BLUNDERS Learn the correct way to play tricky hands

By Henry Tamburin SLOT DESTINY Money management at slots

By Frank Scoblete THE OLD AND THE NEW Skill based slots with familiar themes

