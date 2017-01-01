Print Friendly

Strictly Slots Magazine

March 2017

GAMERS IN THE HOUSE

GameCoâ€™s Video Game Gambling Machines bring a new group of players to the casino floor
By Frank Legato

DOUBLE BONUS: COMMON STRATEGY BLUNDERS

Learn the correct way to play tricky hands
By Henry Tamburin

SLOT DESTINY

Money management at slots
By Frank Scoblete

THE OLD AND THE NEW

Skill based slots with familiar themes
By John Grochowski
    • Make the most of every visit to your favorite casino by reading Casino Player, Americaâ€™s most popular gaming magazine, with a readership of more than 600,000 casino visitors monthly.
    • Each month, Casino Player provides you with interesting, informative and entertaining articles on every facet of casino life, including gaming strategies and tips to help make you a winner.
    • Whether it’s gambling, entertainment, dining or shopping that interests you, Casino Player is your best source of information for casinos across the country.
    • This is why we are the #1 Gaming Publication in Americaâ€”BET ON IT!

Click Here To Receive Your Special Discount On A Subscription To Casino Player, America’s #1 Gaming Publication.

 

Strictly Slots Magazine.

Do you have a comment or question about this article?


Look for your question to be answered in either Casino Player or Strictly Slots Magazines.