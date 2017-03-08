Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Strictly Slots Magazine

July 2017

TAKING CHARGE OF YOUR BANKROLL

Top 10 Tips For Maximum Money Management

THE NEED FOR SPEED

How Fast Should You Play Your Video Poker Hands?
By Jerry “Stickman” Stich

DESIGNED TO BE RANDOM?

How Can Slots Be Random If…
By John Grochowski

THE UNTRUTH AND TRUTH ABOUT SLOT MACHINES

Believing myths about slot machines can cost you big
By Frank Scoblete
Strictly Slots Magazine.

