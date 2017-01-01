Print Friendly

December 2016

BRIGHT LIGHTS, SURGING DRAGONS

AGS uses its new Orion cabinet to bring out the best in the new PowerXStream game River Dragons
By Frank Legato

BONUS HUNTER

New games and new bonus rounds coming in 2017
By John Grochowski

ULTIMATE VIDEO POKER

Exciting new versions of Ultimate X are coming soon
By John Grochowski

LOOK BEFORE YOU LEAP

All Bonus Poker games are not created equal
By John Grochowski

