SAY HELLO TO SUMMER

Outdoor concerts, pool parties and special events – these casinos know how to host a summer bash

FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO MASHANTUCKET, CT

Enjoy your summer at one of the Northeast’s favorite casino hotspots. Owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Indians, Foxwoods offers the perfect destination for a gambling getaway in style, featuring six casinos as well as AAA Four-Diamond hotels, gourmet restaurants, a state-of-the-art theater, shopping, and much more.

A stay at Foxwoods comes with four fantastic hotel options. The Grand Pequot Tower boasts style and sophistication with 23 stories of rooms and suites. The Villas at Foxwoods, located within the Grand Pequot Tower, feature 23 sumptuous suites with 1,400 square feet of welldesigned space, 24-hour butler service, a big-screen TV, Jacuzzi tub, living room, and complimentary valet services. Other options include: the spacious and comfortable AAA Three Diamond Great Cedar Hotel, located in the heart of the casino; Two Trees Inn, offering the feel of a country inn; and AAA Four Diamond Fox Tower is the perfect sensual experience with modern design and beautifully appointed rooms.

When it comes to gaming, there are plenty of options at Foxwoods, which boasts 340,000-square feet of casino space housing over 4,800 slot machines and 380 table games including baccarat, blackjack, craps, pai gow, and more. Other gaming options include high-stakes bingo, a race book, and the largest poker room on the East Coast with every game and limit imaginable.

As for dining at Foxwoods, get ready to be overwhelmed. Check out Al Dente for the best in Italian fare or take in David Burke Prime for the perfect New York-style steakhouse. Red Lantern offers tasty Asian fare in stylish surroundings. There are numerous other dining options and bars to suit every taste. For a nice cocktail, visit Live@Atrium Bar & Lounge for unique creations and the best in live music. Other clubs offer unique nightlife, cocktails, and music.

Other activities abound at the resort including bowling, an arcade, the Pequot Museum, world-class clubs, high-end shopping, and more. At Foxwoods, there is literally never a dull moment. For more information visit www.Foxwoods.com

FIREKEEPERS CASINO HOTEL BATTLE CREEK, MI

Summer is here and there’s no better way to spend it than with a trip to FireKeepers Casino Hotel. FireKeepers features a 111,700- square foot gaming floor with over 2,900 slot machines, 70 table games, a live poker room and bingo room. FireKeepers also offers a functional multi-purpose event center capable of seating up to 2,000 guests, six distinctive dining destinations and multiple lounges and entertainment venues. Also boasting eight-stories and a Four Diamond rating, FireKeepers hotel has 242 stylishly designed rooms and 25 suites, fully accessorized with all the high end amenities you need to make any stay a night to remember.

From penny slots to the latest progressive options, all the hottest slots are at your fingertips. And with over 70 live table games, excitement can happen at any moment. High rollers can check out the Aurora High-Limit Lounge – it’s a private haven for the Sizzlin’, Blazin’ and Inferno members, featuring a wide selection of high limit slots and table games and exclusive amenities like a fireplace lounge and a delightful menu. So be sure to become a Red Hot Rewards Club member, so you can start enjoying the benefits and discounts right away.

Special summer concerts coming to the Event Center include:

ALABAMA: Friday, July 22. Doors open 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $79

GAVIN DEGRAW: Saturday, August 6. Doors open 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $59

FRANKIE VALLI: Friday, September 23. Doors open 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. More information coming soon.

Tickets are available at StarTickets.com, the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Box Office or by calling 800.585.3737. Must be 21 for entry to the Event Center and access to the casino floor.

COUSHATTA CASINO RESORT KINDER, LA

Make your plans today to join Coushatta Casino Resort for some extra special fun in the sun: the Dream Pool is now open. And with these features, what a dream it is!

Swim-up Bar.

Relax with your friends and enjoy your favorite cocktails and beverages at the full-service bar with plenty of swim-up seating, as well as a shaded section with tables in the cabana bar.

Lazy River. With 500 linear feet, the Lazy River features under water jets so you can float in your complimentary inner tube and enjoy the cool, relaxing ride.

Pool Slides. Two 40 ft. tall slides provide non-stop thrills for everyone! There’s a 184 ft. triple-loop slide and a 112 ft. speed slide that intertwine and send you splashing into the sparkling 5,000 sq. ft. pool below. Guests must be at least 48” tall to use the slides.

Splash Pad For The Kids. Your little ones will love the Splash Pad featuring two mushroom waterfalls, built-in spray cannons and criss-crossing arcs of water that spray out from the ground! The Splash Pad is covered with a safety surface that is soft and cool under foot.

Tropical Tuesdays at the Dream Pool

Be sure to stop by the Dream Pool 8 p.m.-12 midnight for live music and lots of fun every Tuesday night starting now through August 9! Exclusively for Advantage Club members. Pick up your wristband at the Coushatta Box Office starting at 5 p.m. on Tropical Tuesdays. Space is limited; first-come first-served. No overnight stay required.

Access to the Dream Pool is available for overnight hotel, RV, and chalet guests. All rooms, chalets, and RV spots include up to 4 FREE daily passes per room. Visit www.coushattacasinoresort.com for more information.

TALKING STICK RESORT SCOTTSDALE, AZ

With lingering daylight and warm evenings, The Pool at Talking Stick Resort is the perfect space for outdoor concerts. The full calendar of shows, incredible light and sound capabilities and exciting atmosphere ensure that poolside fun is always at hand. Be sure to reserve a poolside cabana for the next outdoor concert, adding the ultimate level of luxury to any event. Upcoming shows include:

Tedeschi Trucks Band: Friday, Sept.2 at 8 p.m.

Alice in Chains: Friday, Sept.30 at 8 p.m.

ZZ Top: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Foreigner: Sunday, Oct.16, at 8 p.m.

GOLDEN NUGGET ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Golden Nugget is the place for exhilarating Atlantic City entertainment. Fakefest is the annual festival that features some of the hottest cover bands on the East Coast. It will make you do a double take!

JULY 15

Completely Unchained (Van Halen), 7 p.m. & 9:40 p.m. Red Not Chili Peppers (Red Hot Chili Peppers),

8:20 p.m. & 11:10 p.m.

JULY 16

Beginnings (Chicago) 1:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd) 3:10 p.m. & 9:35 p.m.

Kashmir (Led Zepelin) 4:50 p.m. & 11:10 p.m.

JULY 17

Glass Houses (Billy Joel) 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

NY Finest (The Police) 2:50 p.m. & 8:35 p.m.

Almost Journey (Journey) 4:40 p.m. & 10:10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.goldennugget.com.

HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO SIOUX CITY, IA

All summer long Iowa’s own Hard Rock Sioux City will be hosting their second annual Battery Park Concert Series. The series, which debuted mid-2015 in the renovated Battery Park outdoor venue, brought more than 25,000 people to star-studded concerts throughout the summer.

Here’s what’s on tap this summer:

Shinedown with Halestorm, July 17

Chris Stapleton with Brandy Clark, July 29

Dwight Yoakam with Lee Ann Womack, Aug. 13

X Ambassadors with Betty Who, Aug. 14

Jake Owen with Love and Theft, Aug. 26

Tickets can be purchased at the Rock Shop or online at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity. com. Battery Park concerts are open to all ages.