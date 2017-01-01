Oklahoma’s Best: Choctaw Casinos

Choctaw Casinos bring excitement, energy and entertainment to guests

By Karrie L. Zukowski

Choctaw Casinos have eight primary locations, Durant, Grant, Pocola, Stringtown, McAlester, Stigler, Idabel and Broken Bow, Oklahoma. Choctaw Casino Resort – Durant is a AAA Four Diamond resort and premier entertainment destination in Southeastern Oklahoma. The property boasts new features and upgraded amenities as a result of a two-phase expansion project completed in 2015. The hotel’s new Spa Tower features a full-service luxury spa and salon, and brings the total number of guest rooms to 776. The recently unveiled multi-purpose, three-level convention and entertainment venue offers over 100,000 square feet of meeting and convention space with seating for more than 3,000 people. The Oasis Pool area offers fun and relaxation with four tropical pools, a swim-up bar, private cabanas and a water slide. The resort’s newest amenity is the region’s premier entertainment complex, The District. At The District, visitors can enjoy Tailgaters sports bar, 20 bowling lanes, a 40-game arcade with a laser tag arena and a state-of-the-art movie theater. The resort’s restaurants are as diverse as they are delicious with 12 options to choose from, including 1832 Steakhouse, Tomatillo’s and Parrot Beach.

In addition to beautiful accommodations and entertainment, Choctaw Casino Resort – Durant has exciting gaming options for everyone. The casino has more than 4,100 slot machines, 60 table games, and a luxurious Poker Room with 30 poker tables.

The exceptional experience continues at Choctaw Casino Hotel in Pocola, Oklahoma, a one-stop entertainment destination located in the Fort Smith, Arkansas metro area. The property’s modern rustic design and friendly staff radiates Southern charm and provides a fun, welcoming atmosphere for locals and out-of-town visitors.

When staying at the hotel, guests can enjoy well-appointed rooms that provide easy access to all the property has to offer. Explore its spacious gaming floor with more than 1,800 slot games, live poker, table games and a Racebook; try a variety of tasty and convenient dining options and kick off the weekend with live music at select restaurants. Entertainment-seekers can also catch headliner musical acts and comedy performers at the CenterStage event venue. An on-property gift shop also provides an opportunity to purchase Native American crafts, jewelry, apparel and other items.

Choctaw Casino Resort – Grant offers exciting casino gaming, live entertainment, a variety of dining options and more at its Southeastern Oklahoma location. The property prides itself on its inviting modern décor, friendly staff and popular restaurants. It’s the perfect place for a quick getaway or “staycation” as the resort is located just a short drive from Dallas and Tyler, Texas. Guests can unwind in well-appointed hotel rooms and enjoy relaxing at the resort pool.

When looking for tasty dining options, be sure stop by the Firehouse Buffet or The River Bar & Grill – and if it’s a Tuesday evening you can channel your inner rock star as The River hosts its weekly karaoke night. Choctaw Casino Resort – Grant is also a top pick for entertainment. The property features some of the biggest names in music and comedy live at the 1,000-seat Grant Event Center.

Choctaw Casino McAlester showcases the energy and excitement of McAlester, Oklahoma. The city that was once a transportation hub is now an historic destination with a lively Choctaw Casino location, featuring a full selection of slots and table games, as well as great food, premium beverages and live entertainment at Trophy’s Bar & Grill.

Visitors will also find a welcoming, warm atmosphere at Choctaw Casino in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. This location features world-class gaming and outstanding service in a uniquely comfortable setting. Nestled in the middle of Broken Bow, Choctaw Casino has the feel of a big-city destination with small town comfort and charm.

And just down the road in the town of Idabel, guests can visit a world-class casino with small town appeal. It’s a great stop for slots and dining fun, with exciting gaming action and down-to-earth hospitality that keep loyal guests coming back to Choctaw Casino in Idabel, Oklahoma.

Choctaw Casino in Stringtown, Oklahoma can be found on historic Route 69, where guests can enjoy a variety of gaming action in a setting that is everything they expect from a the larger Choctaw Casino locations.

And in Stigler, Oklahoma guests can find more than 200 slot machines that offer a variety of wagering options. Bets range from one-cent to five dollars. Enjoy the casino’s friendly, atmosphere and make sure to check out its latest offering, Chahta Grill. The Grill is a food truck that serves tasty hamburgers, salads, grilled chicken, croissant sandwiches and more.

Choctaw Casinos provide some of the best entertainment experiences in Southeastern Oklahoma with exciting gaming action, a variety of superb dining options and warm hospitality. For more information, visit www.choctawcasinos.com.