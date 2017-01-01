HIGH SEAS ADVENTURE

Celebrity Cruises offer guests the ultimate in luxury and excitement

Since its inception in 1989, Celebrity Cruise Line has held true to its commitment of taking the very best aspects of classic, elegant cruising and enhancing them to reﬂect modern luxury lifestyles. Celebrity Cruises’ iconic “X” is the mark of modern luxury, with its cool, contemporary design and warm spaces; dining experiences where the design of the venues is as important as the cuisine; and the amazing service that only Celebrity can provide, all created to provide an unmatchable experience for vacationers’ precious time. With over 12 ships, over 300 destinations, over 60 itineraries, and a 2-to-1 guest to staﬀ ratio, your voyage will be the epitome of exceptional travel.

Believing that the dining experience is an essential part of a quality cruise vacation, Celebrity custom-built galleys to create the ﬁnest gourmet cuisine at sea, preparing everything from scratch, using only the freshest ingredients. Each ship oﬀers guests an unmatched dining experience in distinctive, intimate specialty restaurants and some venues with dramatic tableside cooking, carving and ﬂambé.

Among Celebrity’s ships are its Solstice Class ships, which exemplify Celebrity’s emphasis on designing stunning ships and inviting onboard experiences for vacationers who appreciate the ﬁner things. Each stateroom and suite onboard Celebrity includes world-class amenities that all contribute to a modern luxury experience. Amenities for each room include daily makeup and turn-down service, 24-hour room service, complimentary robe and tote bag, Celebrity eXhale bedding, private minibar, interactive Samsung ﬂat-screen television, private safe and custom blended bath products. So, unwind after a day of adventure in a plush robe, enjoy a drink from your personal mini-bar or snuggle up for a movie night in.

Celebrity’s Solstice Class also features the industry’s ﬁrst “Lawn Club” – an outdoor, country clublike venue featuring a lawn of real, growing grass where guests can practice their putting, play lawn games like croquet and lawn bowling, or simply relax under the sun and stars; the ﬁrst Hot Glass Show at sea, presented in collaboration with The Corning Museum of Glass; and a slate of breathtaking new shows created in partnership with POET Theatricals.

To augment these onboard experiences, Fortunes Casino oﬀers a sophisticated ambiance and a captivating atmosphere that comes alive with slots, tables, and plenty of action. The casino rivals the land-based casinos, and oﬀers custom limits and better odds across a variety of games. Slots include reel, video, and video poker with denominations starting at $0.01 and table games like blackjack, single-deck blackjack, roulette, baccarat, three-card poker and let-it-ride poker are also oﬀered. With late hours, action-packed tournaments, and Lady Luck on your side, this is where you play to win.

Join the club! The new Blue Chip Club, with its ﬁve exclusive membership tiers, allows member to enjoy an array of beneﬁts from ship to shore, including dedicated Concierge service, free play in Fortunes Casino, complimentary specialty dining, and much more. Simply insert or present your SeaPass card as you play. You’ll earn Tier Points that qualify you for higher membership tiers and greater beneﬁts, as well as Redeemable Points you can use toward free casino play and virtually any purchases on board.

Celebrity Cruises oﬀers modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents and also presents incredible cruise tour experiences in Alaska and Canada. For more information and to plan your next excursion, visit www.celebritycruises.com or call 1-800-437-3111.

MORE BENEFITS

All the more worth it for Captain’s Club members

Enjoy incredible beneﬁts when you stay at select MGM Resorts M Life destinations. Whether you’re looking for the ultimate luxury of Bellagio, the sleek and modern ARIA, or the “Entertainment Authority” MGM Grand, there’s something for everyone. With destinations from Biloxi to Detroit and beyond, MGM Resorts has a wide variety of experiences awaiting you. Get exclusive MGM Resorts oﬀers and beneﬁts based on your Captain’s Club tier level: up to 20 percent oﬀ regular room rates, access to concert and event tickets before they go on sale to the public, discounts on select MGM Resorts shows, Avis car rentals, VIP access to nightclubs, and more. If you’re not yet an M Life member, be sure to sign up and check out the Captain’s Club Members Beneﬁts. M life members may be eligible to receive personalized beneﬁts and exclusive cruise oﬀers when sailing with Celebrity Cruises.

MORE CLUB SAILINGS

Celebrity Cruises is proud to oﬀer more exciting Blue Chip Club sailings for 2017! New events include slot tournaments, black jack tournaments, group excursions and special luxury giveaways. With events and promotions featured on various itineraries they have something exciting for everyone. Contact the Blue Chip Club at 866-461-7170 to book your Celebrity Cruise vacation today.