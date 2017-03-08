GOING NATIVE

An Inside Look At Some Of The Top Tribal Casino Resorts

By Karrie L. Zukowski

Native American casinos have seen a dramatic rise in recent years, a growing trend that has brought the excitement of gambling and the casino lifestyle to players everywhere. But what you see today did not simply happen overnight. Many tribal properties had humble beginnings, opening originally with limited space and scope, some serving only as a bingo hall for area residents. But they thrived and in due time began to grow and expand and challenge the likes of gambling giants in Vegas and Atlantic City. Fast-forward a decade and Native American casinos are everywhere, offering players the thrill and excitement of casino gambling coupled with the right-next-door convenience.

VALLEY VIEW CASINO & HOTEL

VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA

Valley View Casino & Hotel is a luxurious boutique hotel that combines the best San Diego gaming experience with the comfort of beautifully- appointed rooms, breathtaking views, first-class guest service and a complimentary VIP breakfast.

Located in Valley Center, California, the 108 luxurious rooms at Valley View include 96 deluxe rooms and 12 luxury suites and boast an infinity pool as well as breathtaking views of the Palomar Mountain Range. And remember, Valley View has a 21-and-over policy that means at this Southern California casino resort you can truly relax and get away from it allâ€”sans the kids.

Valley View offers a world-class gaming experience through 2,000 of the most innovative slot machines, thrilling table games, a lucrative Players Club, unparalleled guest service, and more. Enjoy the casino lifestyle in a completely gorgeous setting complete with a beautifully updated VIP Lounge and much more. You could even hit a jackpot on any one of San Diego’s only Certified Loose slot machines.

When youâ€™re ready to relax by the waterâ€™s edge, Valley Viewâ€™s spectacular infinity pool offers a soothing environment surrounded by the boundless beauty of the Palomar Mountain Range. Take just a few steps from their luxury hotel and you can lounge poolside with a snack or a cold drink, cool down with a dip in the refreshing water and take in the stunning surroundings.

If youâ€™re looking for a good time and want the best live entertainment experience, visit the Valley View Casino Center. It has been a San Diego concert staple since 1966 and welcomes more than 600,000 guests annually. It has become a must-play tour stop for groundbreakings artists such as the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and U2. Catch a San Diego Gulls hockey game, see the Harlem Globetrotters or WWE Live Road to WrestleMania, or sing along with the Red Hot Chili Pepper, Blake Shelton and more. For more information or to view upcoming shows, visit valleyviewcasinocenter.com

As another way to thank you for being a loyal guest, Valley View has partnered with San Diego’s premier entertainment venue to give you even more exclusive perks that you can’t get anywhere else. This includes access to the best tickets for top shows and the star treatment in the on-site Stella Artois Lounge. For more information visitÂ www.valleyviewcasino.com

CHOCTAW CASINO RESORT â€“ DURANT

Â DURANT, OKLAHOMA

This four-diamond property is the pride of the Choctaw Nation and only a short drive from Dallas-Fort Worth. With a cool vibe and relaxed atmosphere, the casino is a great spot for a Sooner State getaway. A stay in the Grand Tower or the newly built Spa Tower offers luxurious rooms with numerous amenities. For some relaxation, head to the spa for a facial, mani/pedi, or a deluxe massage.

When youâ€™re ready to gamble, head for the 218,000-square foot gaming floor, which features more than 4,100 slots of every denomination and table games with all the favorites including craps, blackjack, let it ride, and more. The casino also recently expanded its Asian game area for fans of baccarat and pai gow.

Poker rounders will be delighted with the comfortable 30-table room with games of all varieties and limits. Choctaw has become a major player in recent years and along with hosting daily tournaments and promotions, also hosts major tournament series such as the World Poker Tour and World Series of Poker-Circuit. Also, donâ€™t forget to check out the best in horse and greyhound racing at the racebook.

Hungry? For a great meal, head to Butterfields Buffet for numerous delectable options. Or for something a bit grander, check out 1832 Steakhouse for a great chop and cocktail. On Tuesday through Saturday evenings, pianist John Emery sets the mood with classics from artists such as Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. Numerous others casual and quick serve dining options abound such as Smashburger, Bamboo Noodle Bar, La Cantina, Brews Brats Bologna, and Jackpot Java for a gourmet coffee or snack.

Ready for some more fun? Head to the world-famous Gilleyâ€™s for a drink and some Western dancing. Or take in a concert at the 3,000-seat Grand Theater or 5,500 Events Center. The property also offers plenty of excitement for families at the District entertainment zone â€“ including bowling, an arcade, movie theater, two-story laser tag facility, movie theater, sports bar, and food court. Choctaw Casino Resort â€“ Durant has something for any type of getaway. For more information visit www.ChoctawCasinos.com

SAN MANUEL CASINO Â

HIGHLAND, CALIFORNIAÂ

Just 60 minutes outside of Los Angeles, enter into the exhilarating world of gaming at San Manuel Casino. Like a beacon for Highland, California, San Manuel Casino is a where you feel a rush before the reward and where anticipation lives between the cards. This is the world of All Thrill! Over 8.3 million guests a year enjoy the best live-action poker and blackjack, innovative coin-free slots, a generous playerâ€™s reward program, celebrity entertainment and a mouthwatering selection of dining options. San Manuel Casino is committed to exceptional customer service and provides an energizing environment that is always a rewarding experience.

San Manuel Casino boasts over 4,700 of the hottest slot machines and over 100 table and poker games located throughout the casino.

When it comes to slots, San Manuel has you covered, with mechanical reels, video reels, video keno, in-house progressive jackpots, wide-area and mystery jackpots, wide-area progressive (multi-casino) jackpots and a non-smoking area. Take a pull or two on some featured games like Game of Thrones, Good Fortune Link, Lightning Link, Lock-it Link and Marilyn Monroe. And donâ€™t miss out on video poker! With over 115 video poker machines throughout the casino oor and bar-top video poker machines at all of the bars, youâ€™re sure to get a big hand.

Speaking of poker, if tables are what youâ€™re looking for then look no farther, featured poker games include seven card stud, Texas hold â€˜em and Omaha. Other popular table games include three and four-card poker, pai gow poker, let it ride, mini-baccarat, card craps, Vegas-style blackjack, and more. Seasoned players and newcomers can enjoy special daily poker promotions including double jackpots, high-hand rewards and many other great ways to win.

Whether itâ€™s time for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, San Manuel offers an outstanding selection of dining choices. San Manuel Casino is home to one of the IEâ€™s top ne-dining establishments, The Pines Modern Steakhouse, where you can enjoy Mimosas and Bloody Marys at the new Sunday Brunch! The all-you-can-eat Serrano Buffet has an outstanding selection of International cuisine and Tutuâ€™s Food Court offers fast-food options around the clock. Immerse yourself in the ultimate Rock â€˜Nâ€™ Roll dining experience at Rock & Brews with interactive, state-of-the-art digital displays showcasing never before seen videos and live bands on stage in a space that truly rocks.

San Manuel Casino is Southern Californiaâ€™s one-stop destination for entertainment and fun. Owned and operated by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the casino has been providing fun and excitement since 1986. Since that time, players have received over $2 billion in cash, prizes and giveaways, making any visit to San Manuel an exciting and memorable experience. For more information, visit www.sanmanuel.com.

TALKING STICK RESORT

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA

The Four-Diamond Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a haven for fun and excitement. World class gaming, luxurious guest rooms, gourmet dining, first-rate entertainment, and a state-of-the-art spa wait to satisfy your every whim.

Bursting with creature comforts and contemporary appointments, deluxe guest rooms exude a relaxing ambiance that melds Southwest style with modern air. Each spacious room boasts distinguishing features, such as floor-to-ceiling windows, complimentary wireless Internet access, countless premium in-room amenities and patio areas or balconies with stunning views of the Camelback and McDowell mountains. This oasis is no mirage.

Offering more than 240,000 square feet of gaming space, the casino floor offers more than 800 multi-denominational slot machines, including the hottest new games like Plants vs Zombies 3D â€“ Ancient Egypt and House of Cards. Not to mention a large array of penny slots, video poker, table games, poker and keno.

Speaking of keno, it just keeps getting better at both Talking Stick Resort and sister property Casino Arizona in Scottsdale. The new Progressive Mega Keno is your chance to win up to $50,000 or more! How it works: when you purchase your ticket, add a Progressive Mega Keno wager to each set of numbers. If a certain amount of your numbers match, youâ€™ll win a cash prize. If all of them match, youâ€™ll cash in on the progressive jackpot! Itâ€™s that easy.

And be sure to join the Player Rewards Club to receive bonuses just for playing your favorite games. Player Rewards Club offers members a range of valuable benefits, including entries into the monthly giveaways and drawings, free play, dining discounts, exclusive tournament and event offers and access to exciting amenities at Talking Stick Resort.

Talking Stick is also home to Arizonaâ€™s largest poker room, known as The Arena. Favorites like Texas holdâ€™em, Omaha and seven-card stud, as well as daily, weekly and monthly tournaments, are featured. On top of that, there are plenty of jackpots and giveaways happening all the time.

Being caught up in this whirlwind of excitement, youâ€™re bound to get hungry. The culinary experts at Talking Stick Resort work tirelessly to ensure that visiting guests have a wide range of dining experiences to choose from. With an eye on every detail, all five restaurants have been designed for optimal comfort and to satisfy all dining preferences.

Last but not least, the plethora of amenities. These include: five entertainment lounges, 24-hour in room hotel dining service, two hotel pools with poolside cabana rentals, a 650-seat showroom with regular live entertainment, an on-site florist, barber shop, 24-hour hotel fitness center, concierge service, dry cleaning and valet laundry service, on-site rental car service, adjacent golf course and full-service Spa.

With so much to do, it doesnâ€™t matter whether you booked a relaxing getaway vacation or are in town for a business event, Talking Stick has got it all. For more information, visit www.talkingstickresort.com.