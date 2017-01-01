GAMBLING ON THE PLEASANT PENINSULA

Michigan is home to some of the country’s best casinos

Karrie L. Zukowski

The beautiful state of Michigan, whose Latin motto translates to “If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you” borders four of the Great Lakes, has over 11,000 inland lakes and its largest city Detroit is the birthplace of Motown.

But there’s so much more to Michigan. It’s a place for exceptional entertainment, unique culture and some of the best food in the entire region. And here are four more reasons to make Michigan a destination for your summer: MotorCity Casino Hotel, FireKeepers Casino Hotel, Island Resort & Casino and MGM Grand Detroit. Here’s why.

MOTORCITY CASINO HOTEL Detroit, MI

An award-winning casino resort and a perennial Michigan favorite, MotorCity Casino Hotel is an exciting escape destination that has proven it’s anything but a typical casino. It’s a little slice of Vegas in the heart of Detroit and you’ll discover what it’s like when luxury, excitement, and pleasure collide and create an experience you can’t find anywhere else.

Comfort, style, the latest technology and exceptional amenities are the hallmarks of the 400 luxurious rooms and 33 spacious suites. Decorated in a contemporary fashion with soothing colors of tans, blues and creams, MotorCity Casino Hotel features complimentary Wi-fi access throughout the property, onscreen in-room flight updates, iPod docking station, bedding with 300-thread count linens, a marble bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower, in-room coffee maker featuring Starbucks coffee, extensive mini bar selections, exclusive D.Tour Spa bath products, 24-hour in-room dining, a business center and a fitness center and so much more.

Once you’ve had a chance to check in, it’s time to get your game on! When you enter MotorCity Casino, you enter a high-performance world that’s been fine-tuned for action. With over 2,900 slot machines, 59 table games, a 12-table smoke-free Poker Room and more, it’s a player’s paradise. And with this many games to choose from, it’s a sure thing that you’ll find your favorite. The popular games featured are Cleopatra and Cleopatra Multi-Play Progressive, Zeus, Wolf Run Multi-Play pennies, Double Diamond, Queen of Atlantis, Wheel of Fortune, Double Gold, Firehorse, African Diamond, China Shores, Tarzan, video poker, video blackjack, and more.

Slot lovers can also expect an innovative and interactive gaming experience. Traditional reel games and the newest five-reel and video games are available in denominations ranging from 1¢ to $100. The slot areas offer a complete, interactive audio/video system to enhance your experience. Each slot chair is fully adjustable and ergonomically designed for comfort and ease of movement.

MotorCity’s table games are equally extensive, including perennial favorites like blackjack, craps, and roulette, to specialty table games like progressive 3-card poker and casino war. And for the poker playing connoisseur, their Poker Room features a variety of favorites including Texas hold’em, 7-card stud, and Omaha hi-lo.

Stepping away from the action there are six terrific dining options to choose from, running the gamut from fine dining to casual fare to the quick bite. Favorites include:

Iridescence: The AAA Four Diamond Award-winning restaurant that will exceed your expectations on every level. Modern American cuisine is complemented by breathtaking city views and a Wine Spectator Award-winning wine list.

Assembly Line Buffet: The chefs prepare the best in American and international cuisine with premium ingredients right before your eyes. Enjoy warm breads from the bakeshop, freshly rolled sushi, choice cuts of meat and top it all off with a delicious create-your-own dessert.

The Lodge Diner: Soak in some Detroit history at The Lodge Diner. You’ll find everything from chicken and waffles to barbecued ribs, as well as unique creations like their overloaded Pizza Fries. Day, night or late night, it’s a great call.

Finally, to complete the MotorCity experience with a night out you’ll never forget, pay a visit to the Sound Board. This intimate setting seats up to 2,400 fans, allowing them to get close to their favorite entertainers like Ashanti, Cedric The Entertainer, Ziggy Marley and Kansas to name a few. This creates an intense concert experience for fans and artists alike. And during your visit, catch the Leake Auction Company’s Detroit 2016 Collector Car Auction on September 9 & 10. Show starts at 9 a.m. and with 400 cars to bid on, it’s best to get there early!

Exciting gaming, exceptional accommodations, delicious food and so much more, MotorCity Casino Hotel is Vegas in Detroit. Go see for yourself. For more information, visit www.MotorCityCasino.com.

FIREKEEPERS CASINO HOTEL Battle Creek, MI

FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan is the quintessential gaming destination. It features an 111,700-square foot gaming floor with over 2,900 slot machines, 70 table games, a live poker room and bingo room. FireKeepers also offers a functional multi-purpose event center capable of seating up to 2,000 guests, six distinctive dining destinations and multiple lounges and entertainment venues. Also boasting eight-stories and a Four Diamond rating, FireKeepers hotel has 242 stylishly designed rooms and 25 suites, fully accessorized with all the high end amenities you need to make any stay a night to remember.

Whether you want to do it up, do it all or simply do nothing, the ideal getaway starts with the perfect accommodations. Guests can enjoy upscale room choices in four distinct styles. The Classic Room offers two queen-sized beds or one supreme king in an environment that abounds with classic touches. Step up to the Deluxe Suite, a fabulously spacious suite with separate sitting area, king-sized bed and a sizeable bathroom with an expansive shower and indulgent Jacuzzi tub. If you are looking to bring the heat to your next stay, consider the Fireside Suite with its beautiful fireplace. For the ultimate in exclusivity, there is a pair of Presidential Suites, where you experience a modern living room, full kitchen, a granite wet bar, spectacular bathroom and the type of executive privilege only a rare few can attain.

All hotel guests have access to an array of amenities, including a luxurious multi-level pool, steam room and sauna, exercise room and business center plus in-room high speed Internet access, dry cleaning, laundry service and ADA accessible rooms are available upon request.

Get ready to turn the world off and get your game on. From penny slots to the latest progressive options, all the favorite slots are at your fingertips. And be sure to become a Red Hot Rewards Club member, so you can start enjoying the benefits and discounts right away. As a member, you can take part in the Red Lightning jackpots, which are better than ever. Play any of the slots with your Red Hot Rewards Club card and you could win a shocking CASH prize up to $75,000.

What beats the thrill of a dealer flipping a jack right onto your ace? Or when the roulette ball falls exactly on your number? With over 70 live table games, this kind of excitement can happen at any moment. And for you high rollers, check out the Aurora High-Limit Lounge. It’s a private haven for the Sizzlin’, Blazin’ and Inferno members, featuring a wide selection of high limit slots and table games. With exclusive amenities like a fireplace lounge and a deliciously delightful menu prepared just for you.

Did somebody mention food? No trip would be complete without trying any one of the 6 delectable dining options. Here’s a quick review of three favorites.

SMOKE ‘N FIRE – Nestled just off the main hotel lobby, Smoke ‘N Fire is the perfect spot for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The menu pops with classic American fare accented with delicious BBQ undertones.

NIBI – From the minute you enter FireKeepers’ signature restaurant you know you’re in for one unrivaled dining experience. From the gorgeous fresh seafood to the thick, juicy rib-eyes, this is the spot where great meals, good friends and unforgettable nights come together.

MIJEM BUFFET – Enjoy an endless variety of the freshest hot and cold dishes featuring a tempting array of international favorites. Top it off with a visit to the dessert bar with its ever-flowing chocolate fountain.

Headline entertainment, live music, popular DJ’s and big screen sporting events, keep the excitement going. At the Event Center, you can see big name entertainers like Gavin Degraw, Andrew Dice Clay and Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, just to name a few. Or for a more intimate venue, enjoy the hottest entertainment spots at FireKeepers, the Hotel Lobby Bar, Kabaret Lounge or Nibi. And you’ll always find a seat smack in the middle of the action at Dacey’s Sports Bar. With 14 big screen TV’s and a formidable selection of local microbrews, it’s the spot to cheer on the boys in blue or your favorite race car driver. For more information, visit www.FireKeepersCasinoHotel.com.

ISLAND RESORT & CASINO Harris, MI

Set the scene for a relaxing! Island Resort & Casino in Harris, Michigan is the perfect blend of stylish elegance and comfort. With over 300 well appointed rooms and suites, all of the fabulous amenities like the Island Pool, Paradise Bay Gift Shop, Tangles Casino Salon, live entertainment venues, Sweetgrass Golf Club, casino gaming and many eateries, Island was designed with your pleasure in mind!

The Island Resort & Casino gaming floor is like no other in the Midwest. With over 1,200 games from renowned manufactures such as Aristocrat, IGT, Bally and Speilo, the slots are not only the newest games but also the newest in gaming technology. The Vegas- Style table games are a cut above the rest too! With game choices such as blackjack, craps, Spanish 21, three-card poker, four-card poker and let it ride, they provide action for players of every skill level. And be sure to experience poker at its finest in the award-winning Island Poker Room!

Take a moment to sample an eclectic blend of complimentary entertainment in the casual yet sophisticated atmosphere of Club Four One, featured artists like Kid & Nic, Time Trax and Gypsy Road to name a few. Or for larger entertainment venues, enjoy world-class entertainment in the state of the art Island Showroom. Featuring headline acts, this 1,327 seat theater-style showroom, has hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment.

And here’s some food for thought! Six dining options and all are delicious, what to do? Here are some of the options:

5 Bridges Steak & Seafood House: Features nightly chef specials, signature appetizers, premium beef steaks and seafood.

5 Bridges Pub: Offers a welcoming atmosphere with the largest selection of craft beers in Upper Michigan. Featuring 18 drafts and over 30 bottled beers, you can taste your way around the Midwest and beyond.

Firekeeper’s Restaurant: Focuses on casual dining by offering a menu highlighted by classic Midwest Cuisine.

Coral Reef Grille: Specializes in expedient, freshly made-to-order food items.

Signature Subs & Pizza: Has made-to-order subs and pizzas featuring premium ingredients and toppings.

T. McC’s Sports Bar: Your destination for the big game. Featuring the area’s only video wall and personalized viewing and audio areas, T. McC’s offers classic sports bar fare and 20 beers on tap.

For more information, visit www.islandresortandcasino.com.

MGM GRAND DETROIT Detroit, MI



Out of town travelers and natives alike all hear the roar rising from the opulent $800 million MGM Grand Detroit. Developed by MGM Resorts International, MGM Grand Detroit is the first-ever Las Vegas-style destination to open in a major metropolitan core.

Indulge your need for the good life at the award-winning hotel nestled in the heart of Detroit. Near all major sporting and entertainment venues and only 20 minutes from the Detroit Metro Airport, MGM Grand Detroit is a great place to recharge after your night on the town. Stay in luxury with rooms that boast oversized marble showers with dual rain heads, in-room dining, 48-inch plasma televisions, flush-mounted bathroom mirror with 13” TV and a minimum 510 square feet of sleeping space.

If relaxing is the main objective to your trip, choose from an exclusive menu of re-mineralizing seawater and marine extracts, exotic botanical, and meticulously customized aromatherapy-based treatments and rituals at the IMMERSE spa. Packages for face, body and nails, treatment packages, and restorative baths and massages, are designed to transform, refresh, tone and detox. And the pampering is not just for women. IMMERSE features men’s treatments and couple’s rooms as well.

MGM Grand Detroit serves up a premier gaming experience offering nearly 4,000 slots and video poker machines, and 98 table games. There’s also a non-smoking poker room that caters to everyone from the high rollers to the ante amateurs.

When it’s time to feast, give in to your cravings at one of their five exceptional restaurants. A must on any foodies lists are the two Wolfgang Puck signature restaurants and TAP. Master Chef Wolfgang Puck has perfected the art of steak at Wolfgang Puck Steak, offering a mouthwatering array of grilled steaks and a collection of meat, shellfish, and roasted whole fresh fish offerings, as well as a selection of richly flavored sauces and side dishes. Wolfgang Puck Pizzeria & Cucina pays tribute to the finest tastes of Italy, in a casual restaurant experience and inviting atmosphere for mixing, mingling, and dining. Wolfgang Puck Pizzeria & Cucina features housemade pasta, Italian favorites, and many of Master Chef Wolfgang Puck’s signature oven-baked pizzas.

At TAP, you can enjoy comfort food and pub classics such as the delicious TAP Classic Burger, savory wings and fried mac-n-cheese. TAP’s beverage menu features a year-round curated collection of more than 50 draught and bottled beers, including a selection of Michigan craft beer favorites and popular domestic and imported brews. TAP’s own specialty drink menu also features regional seasonal wines and spirits.

With five unique lounges and bars, every evening spent at MGM Grand Detroit promises to be unforgettable. Offering a variety of pulsating rhythms, live music and DJs, it’s high-energy nightlife at its best. And as the sun sets, the heat rises at V Nightclub. Escape the boundaries of everyday life, with #IHEARTLADIES Friday. DJ Whip mixes the best in Hip Hop, Top 40, Old School and Dance. Ladies can RSVP at www.VNightclubTix.com for Free Cover, and celebrate the night with drink specials and more. Get ready for a Vegasstyle Ladies Night and experience nightlife at its finest! For more information, visit www.mgmgranddetroit.com.