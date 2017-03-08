|
Casino Player Magazine
July 2017
|
|
Single High Cards Bring More Winners, But Pairs Bring More Money
By John Grochowski
Poker tips from the PokerStars pros
By Sean Chan
New Acquisitions May Affect Slot Clubs
By H. Scot Krause
Believing Myths About Table Games Can Cost You Big
By Frank Scoblete
|
-
- Make the most of every visit to your favorite casino by reading Casino Player, America’s most popular gaming magazine, with a readership of more than 600,000 casino visitors monthly.
- Each month, Casino Player provides you with interesting, informative and entertaining articles on every facet of casino life, including gaming strategies and tips to help make you a winner.
- Whether it’s gambling, entertainment, dining or shopping that interests you, Casino Player is your best source of information for casinos across the country.
- This is why we are the #1 Gaming Publication in America—BET ON IT!