AGE HAS ITS PRIVILEGES

Special promotions for players 50 and over, part two

By H. Scot Krause

You only need to be 45+ to be a Classic Rocker at the Hard Rock Casino Hotel. Classic Rockers receive bonus points every Wednesday including 15X points on reels and 5X points on video reels and video poker.

Last month was Part I, detailing select “Senior Promotions” in Las Vegas. Being a “senior” in Las Vegas doesn’t mean being 65! Players as young as 45 years old can qualify for some of these beneﬁts.

Casinos have realized how important seniors are to their bottom line. Promotions can be very beneﬁcial to the seniors as well! Take advantage if you can. Last month I covered Senior Promotions at Silverton, Boyd Gaming, Tuscany Casino, The Palms, Rampart Casino and Station Casinos (which also includes two Fiesta casinos.) While these are all subject to change, this month we’ll look at Aliante Casino, Jerry’s Nugget, M Resort, Four Queens, Silver Sevens, Ellis Island, South Point and Hard Rock. Again, all promotions are subject to change, so remember to call ahead to verify!

Aliante Casino, located in the far northwest of the valley, has senior days every Monday and Tuesday. On Senior Mondays, players age 50+ can earn 50 slot points and “Spin the Wheel” to win up to $500 in free slot play. Other prizes include resort dollars, drawing entries, slot play, and more. Plus, seniors get discount matinee movie tickets on Mondays. Usually on Tuesdays, at least once a month, seniors can play in a free slot tournament. The top 25 places share $2,500 in free slot play. Check the website to conﬁrm upcoming tournament dates at: www.aliantegaming.com

Jerry’s Nugget Casino in North Las Vegas celebrates seniors with clubBoomer Days. Players 50 and older automatically qualify for clubBoomer Days held every Tuesday from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Gaming freebies include 5X points valid on all slots, video poker and video keno play and a $5 table games match play. A $10 dining reward is available when earning 550 same-day base points on slots, video poker, video keno, and live table games.

Silver Sevens Casino has a “Nifty 50 Slot Tournament” every Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. for a chance to win up to $1,000. Platinum members receive one free entry. All guests 50+ receive a bonus entry. All other guests receive their ﬁrst entry by earning 300 points. There is no limit to how many times you can enter. Register in the Corona Cantina starting at 10:30 a.m.

At the M Resort, guests age 50+ can start the day with ½ price breakfast at Anthony’s Burgers & Brews. Enjoy breakfast dishes for ½ price when you use your points on Tuesdays. They also run senior slot tournaments and drawings throughout the day. After all the tournament action, fuel up and use your points to receive ½ oﬀ lunch or dinner in Studio B on Tuesdays, or use your points for ½ price dining at Marinelli’s Pasta Bar. Guests 50+ can also take advantage of rejuvenating spa services or book a salon appointment and save 35% on Tuesdays. Be sure to book your services ahead of time by calling 702-797-1800.

South Point Casino Club Card players age 50 and older have the opportunity to participate in a Seniors 50+ Slot Tournament every Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Senior card holders will receive a free tournament entry when they swipe their Club Card at any Club kiosk. Participants may receive additional entries into the slot tournament for every 250 points earned while playing slots, video poker or video reel machines. The slot tournament gives away $5,200 in cash and free play prizes each week including a $1,500 cash prize to the ﬁrst place winner. South Point is also great for senior (50+) movie discounts. Catch a ﬂick any day of the week before 4 p.m. for only $4.

Ellis Island Casino & Brewery has 50+ Club every Tuesday and Thursday, available to all guests over 50 years old. Every Tuesday and Thursday 50+Club guests can participate in $25 cash drawings held six times throughout the day, free coﬀee or microbrew, an additional swipe and win promotion (prizes such as free play. cash, gifts, and snacks) and a special $5 menu in the Restaurant and at the Cafe.

The Royal Players Club at the Four Queens has a club within a club for those aged 55+. Club 55 members receive 20% oﬀ in Hugo’s, Magnolia’s, Chicago Brewing Company (one entree per Club 55 member) 20% oﬀ standard hotel room rates, 20% oﬀ gift shop purchases (excludes food, cigarettes and alcohol) and a 2- for-1 Meal in Magnolia’s for your Birthday (must be used in the month of your birthday.)

Seniors should ask about discounts at restaurants, slot club booths, hotel registration and shows. For example, The Palazzo Theatre oﬀers senior citizens receive a $20 discount with a valid photo ID for “BAZ – Star Crossed Love.” Also ask about discounts when using an AARP card or even AAA cards.

As always, good luck and happy slot clubbing!

Scot Krause is a gaming industry analyst, researcher and journalist. He is a former entertainment director and a 22-year resident of Las Vegas. His work is regularly featured in Casino Player, Strictly Slots and Gaming Today as well as other gaming publications, including the annual American Casino Guide Book. Questions or comments for Scot may be addressed to: krauseinvegas@cox.net