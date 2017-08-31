TOP 25 CASINOS FOR SLOTS

Our annual review of the best casinos for slots from coast to coast

By Karrie L. Zukowski and Benjamin Marx

The backbone of the casino, slots are the most popular game in town—no matter where the town is. In recent years this has been become even more pronounced, made so by an industry under constant pressure to do more and oﬀer bigger and better games. Throughout 2017, Strictly Slots will be providing special coverage to the explosion of hot new slots and detailing the top properties where you can—and should—play them.

RHODE ISLAND’S BEST

Twin River Casino – Lincoln, RI

Are you looking for the largest gaming and entertainment venue as well as the top tourist attraction in Rhode Island? Then look no further than Twin River Casino! This slot player’s haven oﬀers 162,000 square-feet of gaming space with over 5,000 gaming positions. The casino operates over 4,200 video slot machines and virtual table games (including blackjack and roulette), as well as 113 live table games and a poker room.

From state-of-the-art interactive games to big-money progressive slots, Twin River’s innovative slot ﬂoor is a leader. And since variety is the spice of life for a slot player, Twin River added the best and most exciting video slot games to the casino, featuring an all-new High Limit Slot Zone. Choose from the latest games along with all your traditional favorites in denominations ranging from 1 cent to $25, with progressive jackpots reaching over $2.6 Million.

Familiar games like China Shores, Quick Hit Platinum, Buﬀalo, American Original, Video Action, Wicked Winnings, Wheel of Gold and some newer additions including The Wizard of Oz, Ruby Slippers, Monopoly, Super Grand Hotel and Viva Monopoly can be found. If Community Gaming is your thing, check out Deal or No Deal Join ‘N Play, a complete entertainment experience consisting of individual player strategy and the fun of group play.

Don’t like smoke? No problem! Twin River Casino has an entire 2nd ﬂoor of excitement waiting for you. The smoke-free area on second ﬂoor oﬀers over 850 of your favorite video slots and electronic table games, as well as 28 live table games, a 16-table poker room and multiple dining outlets. With two private entrances (West & South), you have easy access to all of the smoke-free action. Should you smoke, but prefer smoke-free gaming, no problem – many comfortable, indoor smoking areas are easily accessible.

If you’re hungry and need a break, sample some of the best dining in New England. For an unparalleled signature dining experience, visit Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse, which oﬀers the ﬁnest selection of prime cut beef as well as the freshest seafood around. Let two of New England’s favorite pro football players, Fred Smerlas and Steve DeOssie, bring you their very own steakhouse creation!

Rewards Club: Play more. Get more!

Twin River now oﬀers three exciting tiers in their rewards club! Be rewarded for your valuable play. Simply use your card every time you play. The more you use your rewards card, the more you’re rewarded via valuable oﬀers, like free slot play, trips, cruises, free food credits, free concert tickets, discounts at Twin River Rewards Store, invitations to special events, tournaments and private parties, plus much, much more! Become a member – it’s easy and free! Go to one of the Twin River Players Club booths and present a valid picture ID. It’s that easy!

If it’s a classic sports bar experience you’re looking for, then Wicked Good Bar & Grill is the place. Choose from a huge selection of great menu items, from pub grub to New England Clam Cakes and Chowda to New York Yankee Pot Roast. And don’t forget the giant bar selection of 17 draft beers on tap, the Green Monsta Margaritas or Big Papi Mai Tai Punch. Wicked Good Bar & Grill also oﬀers the new “Coors Light Super Cold Draft”, the only place in New England you’ll ﬁnd this. With over 16 other dining outlets throughout the property, you have many options to choose from, satisfying every mood.

For the music or comedy fan, or even the aspiring singer, Twin River has it all. The Twin River Event Center hosts hundreds of events, tradeshows, and headline entertainment every year. Get tickets for shows such as Keith Sweat, May 26, Live CES Boxing, June 9, Toto, June 17 or Peter Cetera, June 30. For more intimate venues, the Shipyard Pub features live music every Friday and Saturday night. And don’t miss Comedy and Karaoke every weekend at Rhodehouse Live. For more information about all that Twin River Casino has to oﬀer, visit www.twinriver.com.

RENO’S HOTTEST

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa – Reno, NV

For ten consecutive years, casinos in Reno, Nevada have upheld the unique characteristic of having the Loosest Slots in America, and the luxurious AAA Four Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is an integral property responsible for contributing to this unique feat. In fact, based on reports by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Atlantis slots are 25% looser than any other property in Reno, making it a very attractive option for those hoping to ﬁnd Lady Luck. The proof is in the numbers: you win more at Atlantis.

Atlantis provides players with many diﬀerent options to satisfy their gaming needs, and given the property’s distinction of having such loose slots, allows players to maximize their chances of winning, going so far as to devote an entire bank of machines to suit the preferences of a guest who prefers smaller, more frequent jackpots to the guest who would rather enjoy larger jackpots. In addition, the property oﬀers 61,000 sq. ft. of casino space, 1,450 of the latest slots and video poker machines, and popular statewide progressives including Megabucks and more than 700 penny slot machines. Atlantis is the progressive place to play, with nearly $5 million in progressive jackpots casino-wide.

The exclusive-to-Atlantis Keno 9-spot progressive is, at press time, over $1.3 million, and rising rapidly. It’s worth a trip to Atlantis to put a minimum bet of $1.50 on this progressive, and it couldn’t be easier. Pick 9 numbers and mark 9 pro on your ticket. Turn the ticket in to the Keno counter, or with a friendly casino Keno runner. Then, sit back and watch the Keno boards that are located throughout the casino or view the live feed on your smart phone using the Atlantis Reno app, and hope your numbers are drawn!

The award-winning Money Madness promotion is another exciting casino-wide event that builds anticipation and a buzz of excitement on the casino ﬂoor. The jackpot starts at $20,000 and is guaranteed to hit by $40,000. Atlantis guarantees two winners from noon until 8 p.m. during this one-day event. Guests have to be playing with their Club Paradise cards to win, and all guests playing with their Club Paradise card when the jackpot hits will win a $20 Celebration Bonus. The next Money Madness promotion is scheduled for Saturday, June 3. Book your trip to Reno to experience this exciting event ﬁrsthand!

Spring and Summer in Reno are great times to visit the Biggest Little City. The city comes alive with festivals and activities, including the Reno Rodeo in June, the 2nd Annual Reno Chalk Art Festival sponsored by Atlantis in July, and Hot August Nights in August to name a few. Furthermore, given the property’s convenient location, you won’t be far from the airport or the city’s shopping, dining, and entertainment district, and are a short drive away from the majestic waters of Lake Tahoe, and nearly two dozen championship golf courses peppered throughout the Sierra Nevada. Northern Nevada is renowned for its abundant and breathtaking natural scenery, and at the Atlantis, you’ll be within a short distance to it all.

Atlantis is known for its luxurious accommodations, and well-appointed guest rooms. The property features stunningly decorated guest rooms and Jacuzzi suites, as well as Reno’s only Concierge Tower. The Concierge Tower features warm wood accents, an elegant neutral color scheme, plush carpeting, imported Michelangelo Marble, and exclusive access to a 25th ﬂoor lounge with complimentary continental breakfast and afternoon hors d’oeuvres. Those staying in the Luxury Tower will have the treat of having upscale furnishings, luxurious bedding, rich marble accents, and luxury bath products. Moreover, Concierge and Luxury Tower rooms contain customs desks with a unique multimedia launch pad to connect your computer or DVD to the huge 42” ﬂat screen HDTV.

Atlantis oﬀers eight award-winning dining options to satisfy all palates. Diners looking for an authentic New York-style delicatessen experience can dine on delicious Pastrami Rueben sandwiches on rye and other deli classics at the Manhattan Deli. For those with a bigger appetite, guests can go on an international culinary tour at the newly-renovated Toucan Charlie’s Buﬀet & Grille, which is always a popular option for both visitors and locals. Guests who wish to dine in a more intimate setting, will enjoy aged prime cuts, classic cocktails, and tableside dining at Reno’s #1 restaurant on Trip Advisor, Atlantis Steakhouse. Furthermore, those looking for contemporary cuisine inspired by Napa Valley can experience innovative plates, an extensive, 4,000-bottle wine collection, and cutting-edge cocktails at the local favorite Bistro Napa.

Guests who wish to take a reprieve for the casino ﬂoor should visit the 30,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art Spa Atlantis, which will soothe the senses with amenities and experiences not found anywhere else in Northern Nevada. Featuring treatments from around the world, Spa Atlantis is a sanctuary of wellness for mind and body. From water art to light therapy, the facility is also equipped with a Brine Inhalation Light Therapy Room and Aqua Lounge, with each area designed to reduce stress and purify and detoxify the body.

With some of the loosest slots in the United States, award-winning dining, luxurious accommodations, convenient access to all of the many attractions in the Reno-Tahoe area, and the region’s only Forbes Travel Guide Four Star spa, you’re in for the trip of a lifetime at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. For more information, visit www.atlantiscasino.com or call 800.723.6500.

ON THE STRIP

Stratosphere Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

When people from around the globe visit Las Vegas, they expect an over-the-top experience to remember. From trying their luck at their favorite games to taking in awe-inspiring sights and sounds, fabulous production shows, unparalleled shopping and world class cuisine, they are here to make memories that will last a lifetime. The Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower really delivers with a full array of attractions and amenities that embody the spirit of adventure.

Conveniently located at the north end of the Las Vegas strip, the Stratosphere is easy to access and provides free self-parking and valet for all who come to experience this iconic property. No matter where you are in Las Vegas, just look skyward to spot the Stratosphere Tower that rises over 1,100 feet above the Strip, and use it as your navigational beacon. The observation tower is synonymous with Vegas, as it deﬁnes the skyline, and for decades has been noted as a “must-see” in every travel guide. In fact, the Tower is the tallest building in the United States west of the Mississippi, a major reason why it wins “Best View” year after year in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Reader’s Poll. The Indoor Observation deck is fully air-conditioned, and perfect for hosting an event for up to 2,000 people (it’s also perfect for those who’d prefer to see the sights from behind a window!) From this vantage point you’re aﬀorded a spectacular view of the Vegas cityscape, the Strip, and the mountains beyond. Gazing from the Tower is a moment of serenity, perfect for a break from the Vegas frenzy. While taking in the view, make time to enjoy the vast array of things to do in the Tower and throughout the Stratosphere property.

Nightlife

As night descends and the city lights come alive, the Stratosphere is the perfect locale for fun and entertaining bar & lounge options from top to bottom. High up in the Stratosphere Tower, the circular 107 SkyLounge features both early and late happy hours and a happening nightlife spot with live DJs until 4 a.m. nightly with no cover. Revel high in the clouds, take in the spectacular sunset, then keep the night jumping with the best bottle service value on the Strip and the Dirtiest Martini in Vegas. On level 108 of the Tower, ﬁnd AirBar, the highest bar on the Vegas Strip! While sipping on signature cocktails here, watch the brave at heart plunge to the bottom from the glass enclosure of the SkyJump platform.

In the center of the casino, it’s hard to miss C-Bar, the hot spot that STRIPLV Magazine named the “sexiest happy hour in Vegas”. A short walk past the roulette, blackjack and craps tables is Sin City Hops, where there are 12 beers on tap and 20 brands of bottled beer to choose from. It’s the ideal locale for settling in to watch your favorite sports team on large ﬂat screen TVs, or, on certain nights, dancing the night away with a fun array of talented DJs. For our full DJ lineup, visit our website.

While making your wagers at the newly remodeled Race & Sports book, enjoy Margarita Bay for amazing signature drinks, such as the Eldorado Cadillac Margarita, the Jalapeño Cucumber/Blue Flame Margarita as well as other exotic cocktails. There is also a full menu of your favorite and premium tequilas and frosty featured beers of Mexico, on draft or in bottles. During Happy Hour you can throw down a few tequila shots and enjoy the 2-for-1 margarita special.

Pools

The line between nightlife and daytime in Las Vegas is often blurred, which is the case when it comes to the hotel’s pools. The adults-only (topless optional) Radius Rooftop Pool & Wet Lounge sits 25 stories above the Strip. Swim, relax, eat, drink and get a magniﬁcent bird’s eye view of the mountains and city skyline. Don’t miss the popular Sunset Happy Hour and stay after dark for live DJ beats poolside. There’s also the classic resort pool experience at Elation Pool, located on the 8th ﬂoor of the hotel. Enjoy the casual, open-air setting, and choose from three over-sized spas and tons of chaise lounges while dining and drinking at your leisure. Sip on exotic tropical cocktails and taste the Baja-style fare, or sit back and watch sports on large screen plasma TVs. Elation Pool also gives you the best Cabana and Daybed values in town, with a range of packages that include cold beverages and bottle service.

Sky High Thrills

The Tower is indeed where the thrills begin. The highest thrill rides in the United States, in fact. “Big Shot” blasts riders 160 feet straight in the air, then abruptly drops them back to the launch area. This is ideal for those who’ve always wanted to experience the type of G-Force that ﬁghter pilots do. How about a little “Insanity”? Although completely safe, you might have to be a little insane to try this ride as a giant mechanical arm holds riders 900 feet in the air and spins 64 feet over the Tower edge in a downward facing 70-degree angle. While you’re at it, check out the “X-Scream”, like a teetertotter that catapults headﬁrst 27 feet over the tower edge, dangling weightlessly 109 stories in the air before being snapped back to the Tower.

Stratosphere’s signature thrill is called SkyJump. A complete leap of faith – this tethered jump oﬀ the Tower from 829 feet above the Strip is the Guinness World Record for the highest controlled descent, with speeds topping 40 mph. There is no other property in all of Vegas that challenges your bravery like this. It’s all about experiencing the thrill of a lifetime and checking another item oﬀ your bucket list.

Dining at the Top

When ready to dine, the Stratosphere has some amazing choices. Las Vegas is renowned for its incredible range of restaurant options, from casual eateries to ﬁne dining, and the Stratosphere doesn’t disappoint. The property houses many distinctive places to eat, highlighted by the famous and award-winning “Top of the World” on the 106th ﬂoor – it’s Vegas’ only rotating ﬁne dining establishment.

For more casual fare, there are a variety of delectable choices. Enjoy delicious seafood, steaks and comfort food at McCall’s Heartland Grill, a cozy restaurant where Stratosphere Executive Chef Rick Giﬀen has crafted a menu for those who want to dine out at a reasonable price. You can’t go wrong when choosing from among the Prime Rib, Chile Roasted St. Louis ribs, Barbecue Crusted Atlantic Salmon and other mouth-watering dishes. The comfortable ambience is enhanced by an excellent wine list, delicious whiskeys and bourbons, plus a range of signature cocktails and beers on tap at the adjacent McCall’s Whiskey Bar.

For those who love Italian fare, try Fellini’s Ristorante Italiano, a Zagatrated establishment since 2004. Voted “Most Romantic Restaurant” in a Las Vegas Review-Journal poll, and highly regarded as one of the ﬁnest Italian eateries in the country, Fellini’s intimate atmosphere sets the stage for a charming, romantic evening. While its staﬀ is known for their consummate attentiveness, they also know how to let guests share a cozy, memorable evening.

Of course, there’s also the sumptuous Stratosphere Buﬀet, where there’s more than plenty of something for everyone. The diverse buﬀet features Pan-Asian delicacies, Southwestern specialties, a carving station, deli favorites, fresh fruit and salads, omelets made to order and freshly baked desserts. Stratosphere can even customize the buﬀet experience with a special event room for occasions like wedding receptions and reunions.

Fabulous Shows

Of course, part of the Vegas allure are the world-class shows. At the Stratosphere, there are tons of talented acts to see, including MJ LIVE, showcasing the pure joy of the King of Pop and all his hits, The World’s Greatest Rock Show, a rock legends tribute concert, and Spy Escape & Evasion – all playing in the Stratosphere Theater. Plus, steps away in the Tower Shops, ﬁnd the L.A. Comedy Club Dragon Room for national comics nightly, including early and late shows. Hotel guests receive special discounts on all shows.

Casino

Between time spent shopping, sunbathing, dining, lounging, toasting, and show-watching, you’ll likely be gaming. The 80,000 square foot casino comes with a wide variety of the most popular and newest slot machines and table games; including $5 blackjack, 10x odds on craps and crap-less craps. Be sure to sign up for Stratosphere’s player’s club – ace|PLAY – one of the most rewarding players’ clubs in town. Slots and Table Games ace l PLAY members choose how they redeem their points; for cash, slot play and/or comps. At the Stratosphere, players are recognized and rewarded for their play. Some beneﬁts include: restaurant and show discounts, every day point multipliers, “follow me” points, room upgrades, VIP services, dividends, host services and special invitations to exclusive events and tournaments. Ask an ace l PLAY Center representative for details on how you can become a VIP invited guest. This summer, win a hand-paid jackpot June 1 – August 31, 2017 and receive a free t-shirt! At the Stratosphere, we are always rewarding our customers for their play.

Hotel

You’ll ﬁnd relaxing comfort among the hotel’s 2,427 rooms in the recently remodeled Elite rooms and suites. The Stratosphere is the ultimate, all-encompassing Vegas experience. This is illustrated by the fact that the property has won 22 Best of Las Vegas awards including Best View, Best Attraction, and Best Fine Dining. When you’re ready for Vegas, the Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower is more than ready for you.

At Stratosphere, you can be yourself and have fun without breaking the bank – they’re bringing value back to Vegas and real deals for their guests. This summer, sign up for your Take Vegas Back discount card. This card oﬀers discounts throughout the property, including hotel oﬀers, dining discounts to Roxy’s Diner, McCall’s Heartland Grill, Elation Pool’s Fire Café, discounts on show tickets and Thrill Rides and so much more! They’re oﬀering “Real Vegas.” Explore their website and see all this iconic property has to oﬀer as you plan your next memorable trip. For more information, call (702) 380-7777 or visit: www.StratosphereHotel.com