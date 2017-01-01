Print Friendly

Strictly Slots Magazine

October 2016

SLOT FUTURES 2016

Our annual review of the “new model year” of slot machines coming soon to a casino near you
By Frank Legato

BOTTOM LINE

When to bet the MAX on the slots
By John Grochowski

BEST OF THE WEST

Big winners from casino player’s 2016 best of gaming awards

ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL… CONTESTS?

Football contests can be a great slot club perk
By H. Scot Krause
    • Make the most of every visit to your favorite casino by reading Casino Player, America’s most popular gaming magazine, with a readership of more than 600,000 casino visitors monthly.
    • Each month, Casino Player provides you with interesting, informative and entertaining articles on every facet of casino life, including gaming strategies and tips to help make you a winner.
    • Whether it’s gambling, entertainment, dining or shopping that interests you, Casino Player is your best source of information for casinos across the country.
    • This is why we are the #1 Gaming Publication in America—BET ON IT!

Click Here To Receive Your Special Discount On A Subscription To Casino Player, America’s #1 Gaming Publication.

 

Strictly Slots Magazine.

Do you have a comment or question about this article?


Look for your question to be answered in either Casino Player or Strictly Slots Magazines.