Print Friendly

Strictly Slots Magazine

November 2016

THE BEST OF SLOTS 2016

Our annual review of your favorite slotsâ€” and the casinos that offer them!
By Frank Legato, & John Grochowski

THOSE INFERNAL MACHINES: THE IN-BETWEEN

The bad, the in-between and the good
By Frank Scoblete

GETTING IT STRAIGHT

The skinny on straight flushes
By Henry Tamburin

SKILL THIS

Gimme that old-time slot play
By Frank Legato
    • Make the most of every visit to your favorite casino by reading Casino Player, Americaâ€™s most popular gaming magazine, with a readership of more than 600,000 casino visitors monthly.
    • Each month, Casino Player provides you with interesting, informative and entertaining articles on every facet of casino life, including gaming strategies and tips to help make you a winner.
    • Whether it’s gambling, entertainment, dining or shopping that interests you, Casino Player is your best source of information for casinos across the country.
    • This is why we are the #1 Gaming Publication in Americaâ€”BET ON IT!

Click Here To Receive Your Special Discount On A Subscription To Casino Player, America’s #1 Gaming Publication.

 

Strictly Slots Magazine.

Do you have a comment or question about this article?


Look for your question to be answered in either Casino Player or Strictly Slots Magazines.