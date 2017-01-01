Strictly Slots Magazine

May 2017

LOOSEST SLOT AWARDS 2017

Here are the casinos with the best-paying slots in the business
By Frank Legato

TOP 25 CASINOS FOR SLOTS

Our annual review of the best casinos for slots from coast to coast
By Karrie L. Zukowski and Benjamin Marx

COMMON STRATEGY BLUNDERS: DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS

Learn the correct way to play some tricky hands
By Henry Tamburin

RELAXED AWARENESS

The mesmerism of slots
By Frank Scoblete
