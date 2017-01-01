Print Friendly

Strictly Slots Magazine

March 2016

OKLAHOMA’S BEST: CHOCTAW CASINOS

Choctaw Casinos bring excitement, energy and entertainment to guests
By Karrie L. Zukowski

SIMPLY FUN

Scientific Games’ Barcrest brand of slot machines brings back the simplicity of the reel-spinner
By Frank Legato

GOING DOWNTOWN, PART II

Downtown Las Vegas offers higher payback, cashback and comps
By H. Scot Krause

YOU CAN TAKE IT WITH YOU

Go home with money in your pocket
By Frank Scoblete
    • Make the most of every visit to your favorite casino by reading Casino Player, Americaâ€™s most popular gaming magazine, with a readership of more than 600,000 casino visitors monthly.
    • Each month, Casino Player provides you with interesting, informative and entertaining articles on every facet of casino life, including gaming strategies and tips to help make you a winner.
    • Whether it’s gambling, entertainment, dining or shopping that interests you, Casino Player is your best source of information for casinos across the country.
    • This is why we are the #1 Gaming Publication in Americaâ€”BET ON IT!

Click Here To Receive Your Special Discount On A Subscription To Casino Player, America’s #1 Gaming Publication.

 

Strictly Slots Magazine.

Do you have a comment or question about this article?


Look for your question to be answered in either Casino Player or Strictly Slots Magazines.