June 2017

WINNING WALL

lncredible Technologies’ lnfinity Super Skybox format lights up casinos with attention-grabbing games
By Frank Legato

TIPS ON TIPPING

Casinos employ a lot of staff to keep things running smoothly for guests. Here’s who to tip -and how much.

8 TIPS FOR VIDEO POKER PLAY

Take your game to the next level with these rules
By Jerry “Stickman” Stitch

THE ANATOMY OF A JACKPOT

Life after hitting it BIG
By Frank Scoblete
