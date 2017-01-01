Print Friendly

June 2016

CRAZY GOOD

Incredible Technologies “Crazy Money Deluxe” takes the cash-crazy theme to new heights
By Frank Legato

TAKE THE MONEY AND RUN

Some video poker players say that after hitting a royal flush you should switch machines. But what’s the smart play?
By Henry Tamburin

BETTING THE MINIMUM

Forget the old rule of always betting the max coins
By John Grochowski

VARIATIONS ON A THEME

Making sense of different Deuces Wild
By Henry Tamburin
