Strictly Slots Magazine July 2016

GAMBLING IN THE GOLDEN STATE California’s top Native American Casinos

By Karrie L. Zukowski WITH EXPERT PLAY Every game has its own turning points on hands with royal potential

By John Grochowski ALL ABOUT THE WHEEL Aruz’s new “Super Vault” reel-spinning progressive slot takes a popular style and makes it better

By Frank Legato SLOT BLASPHEMY Confessions of a slot sinner

