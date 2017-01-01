NEWS RELEASE

For more information contact Sean Chaffin

214-621-0615

seanchaffin@sbcglobal.net

Casino Player magazine debuts new STACKING CHIPS World Series of Poker preview this summer

As poker players and fans from around the world descend on the World Series of Poker this summer, they have a new complete preview of the event in the first issue of STACKING CHIPS – Casino Player’s WSOP Showcase.

The showcase will be part of Casino Player’s June issue but have a completely different reverse cover and fresh, new content geared toward poker fans and players. That includes complete coverage of: the WSOP and recent changes and additions; the complete Vegas poker scene this summer; player profiles and picks, strategy and tips, fun news and notes about Sin City; and much more.

Longtime poker writer and editor Sean Chaffin leads the content efforts with great contributions from veteran poker and gambling writers Chad Holloway (also a WSOP bracelet winner) and Robbie Strazynski (publisher of CardplayerLifestyle.com blog).

Articles range from “Play Like the Pros,” featuring WSOP Main Event champions Phil Hellmuth and Greg Raymer as well as strategy experts Jonathan Little and Chris Moorman to a complete timeline of the WSOP’s history to Poker Tips from the PokerStars Pros including Daniel Negreanu, Jason Mercier, and Chris Moneymaker. There is even a piece on WSOP Big One for One Drop winner Antonio Esfandiari’s favorite Vegas sushi restaurant.

“We have put together some great content and it’s a going to be a really fun read,” Chaffin said. “We tried to gear this toward all levels of poker player and we think there is really something for everyone. Chad, Robbie, and I really worked hard to make this something that will really be enjoyed by those interested in poker.”

The magazine will be available at the Rio during the WSOP as well as sent to all print and digital subscribers. It will also be available for download on the Casino Player website at www.CasinoCenter.com. Company officials hope it is something that continues in the summers to come.

“As an avid poker player, I’m thrilled that Casino Player, the No. 1 gambling magazine in North America, has the opportunity to showcase its first annual special poker edition at the No. 1 poker event in the world,” says J. Phillip Vogel, Casino Player editor. “Our team of poker experts, players and writers, led by Sean Chaffin, promises insightful commentary and analysis as only poker experts can bring. This special World Series of Poker issue is written by poker players for poker players. It’s exciting to be a part of the most celebrated poker tournament series in the world.”

For more information, email Sean Chaffin at seanchaffin@sbcglobal.net or visit www.CasinoCenter.com.