PLAYER FAVORITES

A selection of top casinos from the 2016 Best Of Slots awards

Since many Casino Player readers gravitate towards slots and video poker rather than table games, we thought it appropriate to launch the new year by covering a few of the player favorite properties for slots, specifically winners from the recent “Best Of Slots” issue of our sister publication, Strictly Slots. What follows is a brief recap of the awards received by several prominent properties from regions across the country. These were each reader favorites—and they’re some of ours, too.

TURNING STONE RESORT CASINO

Verona, New York

Turning Stone Resort Casino is a premier four-season, Forbes Travel Guide Four Star and AAA Four Diamond destination resort in Upstate New York. Conveniently located about 30 miles east of Syracuse in Verona, Turning Stone has become one of the top tourist destinations in New York. Owned by the Oneida Indian Nation, Turning Stone offers world-class gaming, award winning accommodations, golf, entertainment, nightlife, more than 20 dining options, two spas and more.

The 125,000 square foot Las Vegas-style gaming floor features an assortment of table games including blackjack, craps, let it ride, roulette, and Caribbean stud poker, plus a state-of-the-art Poker Room. For guests looking to try their luck at slot machines, this resort offers more than 1,700 machines in a wide range of denominations. The casino boasts some of the most popular titles from Wheel of Fortune and Price is Right to new favorites like Buffalo Grand, Game of Thrones, Michael Jackson and more.

Check out the all new Casino Blu, a contemporary-style, a new casino concept within the existing gaming floor, offering guests the best, and one of the only, smoker-friendly gaming floors in the region, with improved air quality and a new state-of-the-art air filtration system. Here you’ll find slots and table games, along with a brand new self-serve beverage station. Casino Blu is located between the Main Cage and Keno, with easy access to both the Poker Room and Bingo.

Hungry? Dining options are plentiful at Turning Stone, including TS Steakhouse, a penthouse restaurant featuring delicious perfectly prepared steaks and more and offering panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. The resort’s award-winning Wildflowers is also an excellent option, offering a new menu of Contemporary American cuisine featuring the finest fresh ingredients, fresh catch seafood and steaks. But you will enjoy any of Turning Stone’s more than 20 dining options—they’re all terrific.

After all of the day’s action, retire to one the several hotel options. Enjoy a luxurious stay at The Lodge, an all-suite Forbes Travel Guide Four Star and AAA Four Diamond property, amazing views at The Tower, contemporary lodging at The Hotel, and for an affordably priced alternative, you can enjoy comfortable lodging at The Inn, or The Villages RV Park for those with lodging on wheels.

But don’t take our word for it. Readers gave Turning Stone Resort Casino 15 awards in Strictly Slots magazine’s 2016 Best Of Slots issue, including Best Overall Casino!

First Place Wins: Best Overall Casino, Best Reel Slots, Best Progressive Slots, Best 50-cent Slots, Best Comps, Friendliest Casino

Second Place Wins: Best Quarter Slots, Best Dollar Slots, Best High-end Slot Area, Casino Where You Feel Luckiest, Best Slot Club Promotions, Best Players Club Lounge

Third Place Wins: Best Variety of Slots, Best Penny Slots, Best $5+ Slots

For more information about what Turning Stone Resort Casino has to offer, visit www.turningstone.com.

DELTA DOWNS RACETRACK CASINO HOTEL

Vinton, Louisiana



Right on the Texas border and just two hours from Houston, Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel in Vinton, Louisiana is your first stop for Louisiana gaming excitement! Featuring the best in luxury and comfort and offering spacious deluxe rooms and a wide range of amenities, Delta Downs hotel is a perfect way to end your day at the racetrack and casino.

Boasting an extensive collection of more than 1,600 of the most popular slots and video machines – including a separate high-limit area – Delta Downs combines fast action and friendly service to provide the ultimate destination for slots aficionados. And in 2016, Delta Downs scored big with Strictly Slots readers, receiving an impressive 10 awards!

First Place Wins: Best 50-cent Slots, Casino Where You Feel Luckiest, Best Slot Club, Best Comps, Friendliest Casino

Second Place Wins: Best Progressive Slots, Best Players Club Lounge

Third Place Wins: Best Penny Slots, Best Nickel Slots, Best Slot Club Promotions

For more information visit www.deltadowns.com.

COUSHATTA CASINO RESORT

Kinder, Louisiana

Step into a world of glitz, gaming, and Southern hospitality at the Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana. From slots to table games to championship golf, this property has something for everyone—including some of the loosest slots in the region, as certified by Strictly Slots magazine.

Coushatta is a premier casino destination offering 100,000 square feet of casino space with 2,800 slots and more than 70 table games. Whether you’re looking for the hottest new slots or traditional favorites, the selection at Coushatta Casino Resort can’t be beat, with more than 1,000 traditional spinning reel games and more than 1,500 video slots.

Coushatta also offers the best in dining and lodging options. For a flavorful steak, visit the Big Sky Steakhouse or for some great Louisiana seafood like gumbos, oysters on the half shell, or fried seafood dishes, Gumbeaux’s Oyster & Sports Bar fits the bill perfectly. With seven more restaurants and bars, there is something for every appetite.

For an overnight or weekend stay, Coushatta has four options, but the top of the list is the Grand Hotel. Coushatta’s flagship luxury hotel, The Grand Hotel has been completely renovated into an adult-exclusive property, ages 21 and up, offering a relaxing and refreshing escape. Go see for yourself.

From certified loose machines to terrific restaurants and a luxury hotel, Coushatta makes for a great getaway, especially if you love the slots. And here’s a list of their 2016 awards to prove it!

First Place Wins: Best Variety of Slots, Best Reel Slots, Best Progressive Slots, Best Dollar Slots, Best $5+ Slots, Best Slot Club, Best Slot Club Promotions

Second Place Wins: Best Penny Slots, Best Quarter Slots, Casino Where You Feel Luckiest, Best Comps

Third Place Wins: Best Overall Casino, Best Video Slots, Best 50-cent Slots, Best High-end Slot Area, Friendliest Casino

For more information, visit www.CoushattaCasinoResort.com.

VALLEY VIEW CASINO & HOTEL

Valley Center, California

Valley View Casino & Hotel is a luxurious 108-room boutique hotel that combines the best San Diego gaming experience with the comfort of beautifully-appointed rooms, breathtaking views, and first-class guest service. It’s no wonder Strictly Slots readers voted them Best Overall Casino in 2016.

Valley View offers a world-class gaming experience through the most innovative slot machines, thrilling table games, a lucrative Players Club, unparalleled guest service, and more. Enjoy the casino lifestyle in a gorgeous setting complete with a beautifully updated VIP Lounge and much more. Who knows, you could even hit a jackpot on any one of San Diego’s only Certified Loose slot machines.

Become a Stella Artois Member and never wait in a ticket line or worry about an event selling out. Your membership offers premium seating with a full array of VIP benefits including priority ticket access, premium seating, VIP parking, private entrance to venue, access to the Stella Artois Lounge before, during, and after events, pre-ordered bottle service and reserved table in lounge, in seat dining and beverage service during select events and more.

First Place Wins: Best Overall Casino, Best Variety of Slots, Best Slot Club, Best Players Club Lounge

Second Place Wins: Best Video Slots, Best Penny Slots, Best Quarter Slots, Best $5+ Slots

Third Place Wins: Best Reel Slots, Best 50-cent Slots, Best Dollar Slots, Best Comps

For more information visit www.valleyviewcasino.com.

DESERT DIAMOND CASINO – TUCSON

Tucson, Arizona

Desert Diamond Casino is no diamond in the rough. It is the finely cut gaming jewel of Arizona, offering unsurpassed gambling options, fine dining, a pulse pounding nightclub and first-rate entertainment venues. An enterprise of the Tohono O’odham Nation, Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment has been in the gaming and entertainment business for 30 years, beginning in 1985 with the opening of Papago Bingo in the Tucson area.

There’s always a game for you at Desert Diamond and exhilarating action and jackpots await guests on the casino floor. Take a spin on over 1,000 of the latest and hottest slots or go for that elusive royal flush on one of the countless video poker machines. Test your skills with around-the-clock blackjack and poker tables. You can even enjoy popular poker games like Texas hold’em and Omaha hi/lo split, so grab a seat at the table or join in on one of their exciting poker tournaments.

When it’s time to chow down, get ready for some good times and amazing food at Diamond Café. Grab a meal in a comfortable setting with cool vibes and a friendly atmosphere – just steps away from the casino floor. Or if it’s variety you seek, Ko:Sin Ki: Buffet has a full menu of options to satisfy everyone in your group. From Sunday brunches to seafood dinners, Ko:Sin Ki: Buffet has it all.

With everything you need for a good time, Desert Diamond Casino is easily Tucson’s favorite place to stay and play. And the readers of Strictly Slots certainly agree, voting the property 10 awards in 2016 including tops for Best Reel Slots and Best Penny Slots.

First Place Wins: Best Reel Slots, Best Penny Slots

Second Place Wins: Best Variety of Slots, Best Dollar Slots, Best Slot Club Promotions, Friendliest Casino

Third Place Wins: Best Video Poker, Best Progressive Slots, Best High-End Slot Area, Best Slot Club

For more information visit Desert Diamond’s website: www.ddcaz.com.