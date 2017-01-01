GAMBLING IN THE GOLDEN STATE

Hot spots to stay and play in California

By Karrie L. Zukowski

California stretches for nearly 900 miles and includes cliff-lined beaches, redwood forest, the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Central Valley farmland and the Mojave Desert. With its diverse terrain and people, why should its entertainment, most notably the casinos, be any different? Here are three of our favorite casinos to visit in the Golden State.

VALLEY VIEW CASINO & HOTEL

VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA

Valley View Casino & Hotel is a luxurious boutique hotel that combines the best San Diego gaming experience with the comfort of beautifully-appointed rooms, breathtaking views, first-class guest service and a complimentary VIP breakfast.

Located in Valley Center, California, the 108 luxurious rooms at Valley View include 96 deluxe rooms and 12 luxury suites and boast an infinity pool as well as breathtaking views of the Palomar Mountain Range. And remember, Valley View has a 21-and-over policy that means at this Southern California casino resort you can truly relax and get away from it all—sans the kids.

Valley View offers a world-class gaming experience through 2,000 of the most innovative slot machines, thrilling table games, a lucrative Players Club, unparalleled guest service, and more. Enjoy the casino lifestyle in a completely gorgeous setting complete with a beautifully updated VIP Lounge and much more. You could even hit a jackpot on any one of San Diego’s only Certified Loose slot machines.

When you’re ready to relax by the water’s edge, pay a visit to Valley View’s spectacular infinity pool offers a soothing environment surrounded by the boundless beauty of the Palomar Mountain Range. Take just a few steps from their luxury hotel and you can lounge poolside with a snack or a cold drink, cool down with a dip in the refreshing water and take in the stunning surroundings.

If you’re looking for a good time and want the best live entertainment experience, visit the Valley View Casino Center. It has been a San Diego concerts staple since 1966 and welcomes more than 600,000 guests annually. It has become a must-play tour stop for groundbreakings artists such as the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and U2. Catch a San Diego Gulls hockey game, see the Harlem Globetrotters or WWE Live Road to WrestleMania, or sing along with the Red Hot Chili Pepper, Blake Shelton and more. For more information or to view upcoming shows, visit valleyviewcasinocenter.com

As another way to thank you for being a loyal guest, Valley View has partnered with San Diego’s premier entertainment venue to give you even more exclusive perks that you can’t get anywhere else. This includes access to the best tickets for top shows and the star treatment in the on-site Stella Artois Lounge. You’ll receive attention that mirrors the first-class guest service you experience at Valley View Casino & Hotel. For more information visit www.valleyviewcasino.com.

AGUA CALIENTE CASINO RESORT SPA

RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA



Aluxurious AAA four-diamond property, Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa is a full-service destination for gamblers, casino lovers, and just about anyone looking for fun and relaxation in an oasis replete with exciting gaming, exceptional dining, great entertainment, an award-winning spa and so much more.

Upon arrival, check in to Agua Caliente’s elegant 16-story hotel, boasting spectacular views of the San Bernardino and San Jacinto Mountains. Each of its 340 delightful rooms offer cozy bedding, flat-screen televisions, and sunken tubs among a modern, cool decor that make for a great night away from home.

If you’re in the mood for a little excitement, the casino is a player’s paradise. It’s packed with the latest in brand name slots and table games—you’re guaranteed to find all of your favorites among 1,250 of the hottest slots and 37 table games. Popular table games include Blackjack Free Mini Baccarat, Commission Free Pai Gow Poker, Spanish 21, Mississippi Stud, Mystery Card Roulette, and Hot Water Craps. Agua Caliente also features the best selection of progressive novelty games in the region such as Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Crazy 4 Poker, and the classic Let it Ride.

Poker players can also get in on the excitement in the Coachella Valley’s only live poker room featuring 18 tables of poker action. Get dealt in on Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and other popular variations with numerous promotions and regular tournaments.

Dining options are plentiful and feature a broad spectrum of exceptional cuisine. Top of the list is the Diner’s Choice Award winner The Steakhouse. The Steakhouse excels in what a gourmet restaurant should: It serves only the finest meats and seafood on the market, accompanied by delicious sides with outstanding service. Executive Chef Mike Milligan takes pride in his presentation of Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna, Loch Duart Salmon, Australian Lobster, Colorado Lamb, Giant White Mexican Shrimp, and USDA Prime Beef all served with harmonious sides and finishes. The tenderness of The Steakhouse Filet Mignon is unmatched. The experience is rich, savory, and unforgettable.

Other popular restaurants include Waters Café for American classics mixed with unique California cuisine; the Grand Palms buffet for the best in Asian, Mexican, Italian, and American classics; and Java Caliente for gourmet coffee and fresh pastries, bagels, and more. The Poker Deli also offers up great burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, and desserts for those who don’t want to miss any of the action.

For a great night out, head over to The Lounge for your favorite drinks, plus live music on weekend nights. Enjoy a designer cocktail in a relaxed atmosphere at the Rendezvous lounge. Away from the casino, soak up some sun and sip a drink poolside in the 50,000- square foot outdoor oasis featuring two sparkling swimming pools, a jetted spa, and comfortable cabanas with access, seasonally, to a full-service outdoor bar and grill.

Need more relaxation? Pay a visit to the award-winning Sunstone Spa, the #1 Spa in Greater Palm Springs and ranked Top 5 in California by Spas of America. From mani/pedis and makeovers to massages and body scrubs, the positive energy is truly invigorating!

Finally, even more awaits you at the Paradise Rewards Club. Signup for membership for a chance to win $5,000 in Paradise Cash Play. And with your rewards card you’ll never miss out on earning rewards toward more stay and play!

Whether your goal is to play until dawn or simply relax by the pool, Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa is the perfect getaway for casino lovers or anyone in search of a great vacation. Check it out for yourself. For more information call 888.999.1995 or visit www.HotWaterCasino.com.

SPA RESORT CASINO

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA



This sister property of the Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa sits on nine acres in the heart of downtown Palm Springs and is only a short ride from the Agua Caliente property—perfect for a stay at the AAA four-diamond resort hotel and then a side trip out.

The hottest slots in the coolest setting are waiting for you at Spa Resort Casino, along with a variety of table games and high-limit gaming. Table game aficionados will enjoy plenty of excitement at 27 games including mystery card roulette, blackjack, pai gow poker, three card poker, mini baccarat, crazy 4 poker and more. Slots fans will enjoy machines of every variety and denomination including new favorites like Walking Dead 2, Wonder 4 Jackpots, Buffalo Grand and Lightning Link. Ready to play bigger? Venture over to the high stakes Platinum Room for slots, high limit double deck blackjack, and six deck shoe blackjack.

When it’s time to take a break from the action, you’ll find a range of popular restaurants right off the casino floor. Chief among them, The Steakhouse, features the best of aged prime cuts of beef, fresh seafood, and has been honored by Wine Spectator for its extensive California wine list.

Oasis Buffet has something for every palate including several active cooking stations offering custom-ordered entrées and an expansive international menu ranging from Mediterranean to Latin to regional American as well as delicious dessert and salad stations. For the best in Asian fare, check out the Noodle Bar for delectable dumplings, sushi, miso soup, sake and delicious specialty drinks—and, of course, scrumptious noodle dishes with pork, beef, seafood or vegetables. The Corner Deli has all the classic deli favorites including delicious sandwiches, breakfast, pizza and more, all made to order 24-hours daily. Conveniently located next to the non-smoking slot room, it’s a great place to drop in anytime.

Throughout the year locals and visitors alike are met with an array of outdoor entertainment options at Spa Resort Casino, including Concerts Under the Palms, a state of the art outdoor venue designed to showcase the best in live music. Check out the Oak Ridge Boys on Feb.18; The Temptations Review featuring Dennis Edwards on March 11; and Lou Gramm, Original Voice of Foreigner, on April 8.

Golfers will delight in the nearby Indian Canyons Golf Resort, which has been a California favorite since 1961. Set on 550 acres of Native American tribal property, the 36-hole course was a favorite of celebrities and former U.S. presidents including Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope, Jackie Gleason, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Ronald Reagan.

Everything’s waiting for you downtown. And it’s all just steps away from fabled Palm Canyon Drive and the boutiques and galleries that make Palm Springs one of California’s most adored resort getaways. For more information about all the Spa Resort Casino has to offer call 1-888-999-1995 or visit them online at SpaResortCasino.com