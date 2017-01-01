DREAMCATCHERS

Tribal gaming at its best

By Sean Chaffin

An inside look at some of the top Native American casino resorts from coast to coast

The rise of Native American casinos has been dramatic over the past years, a growing trend that has made the excitement of gambling and the casino lifestyle a reality for players from coast to coast.

But what you see today did not simply happen overnight. Indeed, many of these tribal properties had humble beginnings, opening originally with limited space and scope, serving only as a bingo hall for area residents. But they thrived and in due time began to grow and expand and challenge the gambling giants in Vegas and Atlantic City. Fast-forward a decade, and hundreds of fully-fledged Native American casinos dot the landscape, offering players the thrill of casino gambling coupled with the right-next-door convenience.

Where once players were at the mercy of distance—you had to book a vacation or plan an extended trip just to visit a casino— now for millions of gamblers it’s a good bet that there’s one within easy driving distance. But like everything else, some of these properties are great, some are OK, and some are just, well, there.

Here are our selections for some of the top tribal properties in the country. Each one has its own merits, nuances, and surprises. But all are fantastic casinos and well worth your time to visit.

MOHEGAN SUN GROUP

With three successful properties boasting five topnotch casinos, Mohegan Sun leads the pack in premiere entertainment and gaming across the board. The all-encompassing experience Mohegan Sun creates at each of their locations can be accredited to the attention to detail and the dedication to providing players with the latest and greatest in all things gaming. The unique ability for players to use their earned gaming credits throughout all three destinations creates an alluring appeal unmatched by competitors. In addition to world-class gaming, each Mohegan Sun property offers the finest dining, hotel accommodations, retail shopping, live entertainment and more. From the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut to 400 peaceful acres in Plains, Pennsylvania to the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk, Mohegan Sun excels in offering renowned destination gaming that keeps players coming back for more.

The Flagship Property:

MOHEGAN SUN

Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to three unique casinos, a 34-story, 1,200 room luxury hotel, a world-class spa and golf course, over 85 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country.

Mohegan Sun is home to three of the world’s most spectacular casinos, Casino of the Earth, Casino of the Sky and Casino of the Wind. Within these casinos there are more than 5,000 slot machines and over 300 table games, including favorites like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, craps and pai gow. New to gaming or a particular game? Mohegan Sun dealers and staff are always ready and willing to offer advice and teach you how the game is played.

Place your bets at Mohegan Sun’s Race Book located in Casino of the Earth. The Race Book features the newest innovations in betting technology, situated conveniently in one of the most spectacular destinations in the region. Sit back and relax at one of over 200 individual carrels. Each personal monitor allows you to view and listen to the race of your choice. Four 16’x20’ jumbo screens give you the feel that you’re track-side, standing near the finish line. An array of sixty three 42” and seven 65” flat screens complete a spectacular video presentation. Surrounded by continuous thoroughbred, greyhound, harness and jai-alai excitement, you are always close to the action.

For action in a truly exceptional atmosphere, look no further than Sunrise Square, an Asian marketplace offering traditional Asian gaming like pai gow poker, mini baccarat and sic bo.

Mohegan Sun is dedicated to providing non-smoking guests with an environment where they can enjoy the splendor of our world-class facilities. At Mohegan Sun, you’ll find two completely smoke-free gaming areas.

MOHEGAN SUN POCONO

Mohegan Sun Pocono is one of the most distinctive entertainment, gaming, shopping and dining destinations in Pennsylvania. Situated on 400 acres in Plains, Pennsylvania, Mohegan Sun Pocono features a 238-room hotel with on-site spa and adjacent 20,000 square-foot Convention Center. It is currently home to 82,000 square feet of gaming space including 91 live table games, 2,300 slot machines and electronic table games, a variety of dining and shopping options, nightlife, entertainment and live harness racing. Mohegan Sun Pocono is within easy access of New York, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware.

Mohegan Sun Pocono has grown into one of the biggest gaming destinations in the region featuring over 2,300 slot machines, more than 90 table games and live harness racing. The beautiful 82,000 square-foot gaming floor includes a luxurious high-limit slot room and a private player’s lounge. In addition, nearly half of the gaming space has nonsmoking sections.

Play an array of over 2,300 slot machine games including the latest technology in slot and virtual table games in denominations from 1-cent to $100. Featured games include the popular Wheel of Fortune games, Triple Red Hot 7’s, Monopoly, Deal or No Deal and Hot Shot Progressives as well as newer games such as Wizard of Oz and Dean Martin slots.

The property features more than 90 table games including blackjack, roulette, mini-bac, three card poker, let it ride and craps, as well as a non-smoking poker room. The non-smoking Poker Room includes 18 tables, several flat screen televisions and a bar. A variety of tournaments are offered daily.

One of the largest draws to Mohegan Sun Pocono is the live harness racing on The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono. Experience the most thrilling live harness races from March through November. Guests can place their bets at the track, Dial-A-Bet, utilize off-track-wagering sites or follow along online. Players can also earn valuable points that can add up to incredible rewards such as: food, beverages, programs and more utilizing the Racing Rewards Club offered at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

RESORTS CASINO HOTEL

Mohegan Gaming Advisors assumed management of Resorts Casino Hotel in 2012, a move that has set the stage for its return as the most exciting gaming destination in Atlantic City. Boasting a prime location spanning 11 acres at the northern end of the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk, the resort features 942 guest rooms and suites in two hotel towers, an 80,000-square-foot casino, two theaters, six restaurants, two VIP slot and table player lounges, a casino bar, indoor-outdoor swimming pool, health club and spa, salon, and retail shops. Its 64,000 square feet of technologically advanced meeting space includes 24 meeting and function rooms, most featuring natural light and ocean views, and a 13,000-square-foot ballroom.

Enjoy 100,000 square-feet of casino gaming space right on the Atlantic City boardwalk. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the casino features more than 2,500 slot machines and exhilarating table games.

Slot players can enjoy a range of some of the best slots that can be found in Atlantic City, ranging from penny slots to high limit slots with $100 limits. For table games, Resorts Casino Hotel offers some of the highest limits around and features several multi-link progressive games. Players can find their favorite table games including mini- baccarat, blackjack, craps, three card poker, let it ride, roulette, Spanish 21, Texas hold ‘em bonus, pai gow tiles and poker and four card poker.

A unique feature of the boardwalk property is Resorts iGaming Lounge—solely dedicated to the online gaming experience—and offers the chance to experience Resorts’ first online casino platform, ResortsCasino.com, on the casino floor. With interactive elements positioned throughout the room, Resorts iGaming Lounge features social gaming communal tables, sitting areas with tablet stands, and touchscreen displays and kiosks for a one-of-a-kind gaming experience. Experiment with a large selection of casino slots and table games, as well as exclusive titles and highly coveted content that is unavailable anywhere else!

AGUA CALIENTE CASINO RESORT SPA

Rancho Mirage, California

Owned and operated by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, this luxurious four-diamond casino resort is celebrating its 15th anniversary in style. The property is a full-service resort catering to every kind of gambler and featuring an elegant 16-story hotel with spectacular views of the San Bernadino and San Jacinto Mountains. Each of the 340 rooms feature luxurious bedding, flat-screen televisions, and sunken tubs and a modern, cool decor that make for a great night away from home.

The casino itself is a player’s paradise, offering 71,000 square feet of the area’s best gaming with slots, video poker, table games, plus, the Coachella Valley’s only private poker room, and high-limit gaming in an upscale, private atmosphere.

Wonder Woman, Ellen Degeneres, and Britney Spears are in the house! Just to name drop a few among the 1250 machines that grace the spacious gaming floor. The casino also offers 36 table games with all the favorites, including blackjack, commission free mini baccarat, commission free pai gow poker, mystery card roulette, and Hot Water craps, along with the best selection of progressive novelty games in the valley such as three card poker, ultimate Texas hold’em, crazy 4 poker, and the classic let it ride.

Poker players can get in on the action at the 18-table Poker Room with live games or tournament action. Get dealt in on Texas hold’em, Omaha, and other popular variations with numerous promotions and regular tournaments.

Dining options are plentiful with numerous types of cuisine. A few favorites include: the award-winning Steakhouse for delectable seafood, steak, and wonderful service; Waters Cafe for American classics mixed with unique California cuisine; the Grand Palms buffet for the best in Asian, Mexican, Italian, and American classics; and Java Caliente for gourmet coffee and fresh pastries, bagels, and more. The Poker Deli also offers up great burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, and desserts for those who don’t want to miss any of the action.

For a great night out, head over to The Lounge for live music (for free) and a cocktail. Enjoy a cool cocktail in a relaxed atmosphere at the Rendezvous lounge. Away from the casino, soak up some sun and sip a drink poolside in the 50,000-square foot outdoor playground featuring two swimming pools, a jetted spa, and comfortable cabanas with access to a full-service outdoor bar and grill. Need more relaxation? Select a treatment from the 10,500-square foot, award-winning SunStone Spa—from mani/pedis and makeovers to massages and body scrubs. The positive energy is truly invigorating, and spa specials and packages are available. Simply put—this property is a vacation in one easy location. For more information visit: www.HotWaterCasino.com

THE SPA RESORT CASINO

Palm Springs, California



This sister property of the Agua Caliente doesn’t skimp on style and sits on nine acres in the heart of downtown Palm Springs is only a short ride from the Agua Caliente property—perfect for a stay at the resort hotel and then a side trip out.

Table games aficionados will enjoy plenty of excitement at 29 games including mystery card roulette, single and double deck blackjack, fortune pai gow poker, three card poker, EZ baccarat and more. Slots fans will enjoy machines of every variety and denomination including favorites like Ellen Dance Party, Wolf Run, and Timberwolf. Ready to play bigger? Venture over to the high stakes Platinum Room for slots, blackjack, and mini baccarat. Don’t forget your Paradise Rewards Club Card.

After working up an appetite, head over to the award-winning Steakhouse for the best in chops, fresh seafood, and an extensive wine selection. Enjoy a refreshing cocktail during the daily happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Oasis Buffet offers something for every palate including several active cooking stations offering custom-ordered entrées and an expansive international menu ranging from Mediterranean to Latin to regional American as well as delicious dessert and salad stations. For the best in Asian fare, check out the Noodle Bar for delectable dumplings, sushi, miso soup, sake and delicious specialty drinks—and, of course, scrumptious noodle dishes with pork, beef, seafood or vegetables.

Throughout the year locals and visitors alike are met with an array of outdoor entertainment options at Spa Resort Casino, including Concerts Under the Palms, a state of the art venue that is erected by expert staff to showcase the best in live music during the cooler months. The 2016 season included such favorites as Grand Funk Railroad, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, and Sugar Ray to name a few. There’s also an over-the-top New Year’s Eve Block Party where visitors and the community are invited to come out and enjoy an evening under the stars filled with live music, food and drink, a fireworks spectacular, and a unique Palm Tree countdown to the new year.

Golfers will delight in the nearby Indian Canyons Golf Resort, which has been a California favorite since 1961. Set on 550 acres of Native American tribal property, the 36-hole course was a favorite of celebrities and former U.S. presidents including Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope, Jackie Gleason, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Ronald Reagan. For a night out, grab an ice cold beer with friends at Spa Resort Casino. Head to Sundance for the best in local brews, and then to Cascade Lounge, spinning the best hits on weekend nights. For more information visit: www.SpaResortCasino.com

CHOCTAW RESORT AND CASINO

Durant, Oklahoma

This four-diamond property is the pride of the Choctaw Nation, and only a short drive from Dallas-Fort Worth. With a cool vibe and relaxed atmosphere, the casino is a great spot for a Lone Star or Sooner State getaway. A stay in the Grand Tower or brand new Spa Tower offer luxurious rooms with numerous amenities. For some relaxation, head to the spa for a facial, mani/pedi, or a great massage.

When ready to gamble, stop in to the 218,000- square foot gaming floor with more than 4,100 slots of every denomination and table games with all the favorites including craps, blackjack, let it ride, and more. The casino also recently expanded its Asian game area for fans of baccarat and pai gow. Poker rounders will also be delighted with the comfortable 30-table room with games of all varieties and limits. The Choctaw has become a major player in recent years and along with hosting daily tournaments and promotions, also hosts major tournament series such as the World Poker Tour and World Series of Poker-Circuit. Also, check out the best in horse and greyhound racing at the racebook.

For some great cuisine, head to Butterfields Buffet for numerous delectable options or 1832 Steakhouse for a great chop and cocktail. On Tuesday through Saturday evenings, pianist John Emery sets the mood with classics from artists such as Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. Numerous others casual and quick serve dining options abound such as Bamboo Noodle Bar, Blue Moon Cafe, and Jackpot Java for a gourmet coffee or snack.

Ready for some more fun? Head to the world-famous Gilley’s for a drink and some Western dancing. Or take in a concert at the 3,000- seat Grand Theater or 5,500 Events Center. Upcoming shows include Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (July 1), Lynyrd Skynyrd (Aug. 6), and Duran Duran (Sept. 7). This property also offers plenty of excitement for families at the District entertainment zone – including bowling, an arcade, movie theater, two-story laser tag facility, movie theater, sports bar, and food court. The Choctaw has something for any type of getaway. For more information visit www.ChoctawCasinos.com

MORONGO CASINO, RESORT & SPA

Cabazon, California



Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa is more than just a hot spot to gamble. It’s a place where you can enjoy everything from luxury accommodations to fine dining and performances by top artists—all located just minutes from Los Angeles, Orange County, the Inland Empire and Palm Springs.

However, it didn’t start out that way.

Morongo Casino, owned by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, started as a simple bingo hall located on the 35,000 acre reservation, in 1983. Having grown into the present $250 million destination it is today, Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa continues to lead the pack, remaining one of the oldest, largest and most successful tribal gaming facilities in the nation.

The casino floor pulsates 24/7 with exciting gaming action that includes friendly dealers, great payouts, over 2,800 of the newest and hottest slot machines and all your favorite table games. Morongo is also a favorite dining destination with fantastic restaurants, including Tacos & Tequila, Natural 9 Noodle Company and a world-class gourmet buffet.

And 27 floors above the desert is Cielo, the property’s AAA Four Diamond and Wine Spectator award winning steak and seafood restaurant, which offers stunning views of the mountain sunsets. Inside Cielo, you will dine with an array of elegant color changing, yet dazzling, chandeliers just above your head, creating the perfect ambiance in the breath-taking atmosphere, while you enjoy a succulent dinner served to you by one of their prestigious chefs. All this accompanied with a high-class wine list featuring boutique wineries from the Pacific Coasts of Australia, South America and North America. Or, enjoy your meal with a satisfying cocktail from their superior selection.

After enjoying some fine dining, visit the new MeBar, conveniently located off of the casino floor. Belly up to a bar-top slot and order yourself a picture perfect drink. This is a good time worth sharing, so snap a selfie or a shot of your camera-ready concoction and get ready for your star turn as your posts to Twitter and Instagram pop-up on the bar’s TVs (as long as you tag Morongo, of course)!

And if that’s not enough, Morongo wants to sweep you away from the desert and take you into their tropical paradise, Oasis Pool. Inspired by the South Pacific, Oasis Pool is truly among the best hotel pools in Southern California, equipped with its lazy river, sandy beach and twoheated spa tubs on different levels. Adding to the luxurious experience, you will find yourself surrounded by lush gardens, exclusive cabanas and plush chaise lounges. This is one destination well worth making a splash about.

Then, when you are ready to relax, escape to the Sage Spa for some luxurious pampering before recharging in one of their well-appointed rooms or suites.

Adding to the gratifying experience, Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa is taking good times to new heights with the opening of their brand new High Limit Room. Designed for VIP casino players with sophisticated tastes, Morongo’s new High Limit Room is impeccably designed with Asian-inspired décor that invokes principles of Feng Shui and features traditional symbols of luck – which will come in handy in the High Limit Room, featuring six-deck and double-deck blackjack, as well as Macau- Style Squeeze Baccarat. In addition to thrilling gaming, visitors to Morongo’s High Limit Room receive unsurpassed levels of 24/7 VIP service, including access to an array of unique tea selections, a premium bar and delicious food from Morongo’s famous restaurants like Cielo Steakhouse and Café Serrano.

For more information visit www.morongocasinoresort.com.

VEE QUIVA HOTEL & CASINO

Laveen, Arizona



Vee Quiva Hotel & Casino in Phoenix’s West Valley in Laveen, Arizona, is a luxurious 90-room boutique hotel that features a fitness center, pristine pool and pool side suites. They also offer 950 slot machines, 36 table games, a state of the art poker room featuring 16 poker tables, a 550 seat bingo hall, premium Players Club Lounge, live entertainment in the Vee Quiva Event Center, and six delectable restaurants.

Arizona’s luckiest casino, Vee Quiva Hotel & Casino did well in this year’s “Best Of Dining & Nightlife” awards from Casino Playermagazine by dominating several categories including Best Burger Joint (Ditka’s Restaurant), Best Service and Best Place for Cocktails (VQ Live lounge).

“We [were] honored to have been selected for the first place Dining & Nightlife awards from Casino Player magazine. Vee Quiva Hotel & Casino prides itself on offering quality service and food at our popular establishment. We look forward to continuing to offer our guests their favorites at Arizona’s best west valley entertainment destination,” said Jeff Martin, General Manager of Vee Quiva Hotel & Casino.

Vee Quiva really spread their luck around recently to three very fortunate players! Kirk R. won a life altering $321,319, PLUS an additional $20,000 for the bonus at pai gow poker progressive. Just as moving was Lourdes M. who won an impressive $186,444.42 on Triple Double Diamond slot machine and Kelly H. who took home $157,927 courtesy of Crazy 4 Poker. It was win, win, win for everyone!

Guests are invited to experience the best in gaming entertainment in the west valley. See you at VQ! For more information visit www.wingilariver.com.

CHUMASH CASINO RESORT

Santa Ynez, California



After more than two years of planning, constructing and molding its ambitious vision for an expanded facility and heightened guest experience, Chumash Casino Resort is ready to show the world that it has risen to a new level.

Visitors who have made the trip to Santa Barbara’s beautiful wine country and experienced Chumash Casino Resort in the past will be blown away by the facility’s transformation into a world-class resort. The property is now complete with a 12-story hotel tower, an exquisite rooftop pool, a spacious-yet-tranquil spa, multiple food outlets and an expanded casino floor that allows guests to indulge in one of the top entertainment experiences in the gaming industry.

In May, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians revealed its expanded resort to VIPs and dignitaries, showcasing all of the new elements that take Chumash Casino Resort to another level.

The main attraction remains the gaming floor, which expanded by 27,000 square feet. It features 2,300 of the hottest slot machines, dozens of table games, bingo, a new poker room and the same weekly luxury car drawings that guests have enjoyed since the property opened in 2003.

The AAA Four Diamond-rated Chumash Casino Resort Hotel has also grown by adding a 135-foot tower, which increases occupancy from 106 rooms and 15 suites to 320 rooms and 55 suites. The tower’s 12-floor suites give guests exquisite views of the Santa Ynez Valley, and some will have a bird’s-eye view of the new resort’s gem—the rooftop pool.

With a pool deck that spans nearly 15,000 square feet, the rooftop pool is equipped with lounge chairs, cabanas, fire pits, dining options and an outdoor pool ambiance that is unmatched in Santa Barbara County.

Visitors who seek restorative indulgence will be pleased to learn that the hotel’s spa has doubled in size to feature nine treatment rooms, two esthetic rooms, wet and dry saunas, female and co-ed lounges, and outdoor mineral pools.

Chumash Casino Resort’s $165 million casino-hotel expansion project placed significant emphasis on increasing the number of dining options on the property and refining its popular offerings—the AAA Four Diamond-rated Willows restaurant, the Buffet and Chumash Café.

Willows and the Buffet were remodeled and opened to rave reviews in late 2015. The new and expanded Chumash Café opened in May along with an all-new food court, which offers four separate outlets and designated seating. The resort’s new retail bridge, which links guests from the self-parking garage to the gaming floor, also has food options. One favorite will be The Sweet Stop, which proudly serves Starbucks coffee.

The new Chumash Casino Resort will celebrate its unveiling throughout the summer by showcasing world-class talent in its remodeled Samala Showroom. Get ready for Rascal Flatts (July 14), Jerry Seinfeld (July 21) and Stevie Wonder (July 24).

Chumash Casino Resort offers the ultimate escape. For more information, visit www.chumashcasino.com.

NORTHERN QUEST RESORT & CASINO

Spokane, Washington



For more than 15 years, Northern Quest Resort & Casino has been entertaining locals and visitors alike with true Vegas-style gaming and a variety of high quality resort amenities. Proudly owned and operated by the Kalispel Tribe of Indians, Northern Quest is located just five minutes from Spokane International Airport and is the only AAA Four Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Four Star-rated casino resort in the Inland Northwest. At Northern Quest, “the guest experience comes first,” says General Manager, Nick Pierre. Rooted in the values and traditions of the generous and hospitable Kalispel Tribe, the resort’s 1,500 team members all have one mission – to make each and every guest feel special. With that simple core purpose at the heart of every guest interaction, Northern Quest ensures that every visitor experiences true Kalispel Hospitality.

While the one-on-one experiences with resort staff set the tone for positive memorable experiences, the wide variety of gaming options and luxurious amenities provide guests with a destination resort atmosphere. For the serious gamer, Northern Quest offers more than 1,650 slot machines with 300 different themes, 37 table games – including roulette and craps – and nine poker tables with daily morning and evening tournaments. Beginning in June, Northern Quest will be the only casino in the area to offer Free Bet Blackjack, where players can double and split for free on certain hands. From June 1 to August 30, Northern Quest is a qualifying location for the 250K Shuffle Master Classic. And in July, Northern Quest is one of 100 casinos around the country hosting a “TournEvent of Champions” qualifier through free daily slot tournaments all month. One lucky player will advance to the one million dollar tournament in Las Vegas.

While some people come for the world-class gaming experience, others come from miles away just for the showers! The 250 luxury rooms and suites feature four-jet spa-style showers and top-of-the-line technology, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi, Keurig coffee makers and bottled water. In addition, guests can expect free shuttle service, exceptional concierge service and friendly casino hosts. Northern Quest is home to the award-winning La Rive Spa and 14 dining venues and lounges all under one roof, including Masselow’s Steakhouse, the only AAA Four-Diamond restaurant in Eastern Washington. If you’re a cigar lover, don’t miss the opportunity to experience Legends of Fire, the only premium cigar lounge in the region. With a selection of high end spirits and a walk-in humidor, guests are sure to find the perfect after-dinner indulgence.

In 2013, Northern Quest was nominated as “Casino of the Year” by the Academy of Country Music for its summer concert venue. Each year, Northern Quest is host to more than 35 entertainers, including A-list artists like Tim McGraw, Kid Rock, Kelly Clarkson, Rascal Flatts and Toby Keith. And in December, the Tribe purchased and opened the Kalispel Golf and Country Club, the most historic golf club in the Inland Northwest. This semi-private golf club provides an outstanding golf experience for local members as well as popular Golfer’s Getaway packages for visitors. Visit www.northernquest.com to book an amazing spa, dining, entertainment, gaming and golfing experience in Eastern Washington!

VALLEY VIEW CASINO & HOTEL

Valley Center, California

One of our all-time favorite properties— not to mention a big hit with Casino Player readers—Valley View Casino & Hotel is a luxurious boutique hotel that combines the best San Diego gaming experience with the comfort of beautifully-appointed rooms, breathtaking views, first-class guest service and a complimentary VIP breakfast.

Located in Valley Center, CA, the 108 luxurious rooms at Valley View include 96 deluxe rooms and 12 luxury suites and boast an infinity pool as well as breathtaking views of the Palomar Mountain Range. And remember, Valley View has a 21-and-over policy that means at this Southern California casino resort you can truly relax and get away from it all—sans the kids.

Valley View offers a world-class gaming experience through the most innovative slot machines, thrilling table games, a lucrative players club, unparalleled guest service, a Certified Largest Non-Smoking Casino Area and more. Enjoy the casino lifestyle in a completely gorgeous setting complete with a beautifully updated VIP Lounge and much more. Who knows, you could even hit a jackpot on any one of San Diego’s only Certified Loose slot machines.

When you’re ready to relax by the water’s edge, pay a visit to Valley View’s spectacular infinity pool, which offers a soothing environment surrounded by the boundless beauty of the majestic mountain range. Take just a few steps from the luxury hotel and you can lounge poolside with a snack or a cold drink, cool down with a dip in the refreshing water and take in the stunning surroundings.

If you’re looking for a good time and want the best live entertainment experience, visit the Valley View Casino Center. It has been a San Diego concerts staple since 1966 and welcomes more than 600,000 guests annually. It has become a must-play tour stop for groundbreakings artists such as the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and U2. Recent acts include Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Pitbull, Florence and the Machine and LMFAO, as well as world-class sporting events and family shows. For more information on upcoming shows, visit valleyviewcasinocenter.com

As another way to thank you for being a loyal guest, Valley View has partnered with San Diego’s premier entertainment venue to give you even more exclusive perks that you can’t get anywhere else. This includes access to the best tickets for top shows and the star treatment in the on-site Stella Artois Lounge. You’ll receive attention that mirrors the firstclass guest service you experience at Valley View Casino & Hotel. For more information visit www.valleyviewcasino.com.

Sean Chaffin is a freelance writer in Crandall, Texas. Email him at seanchaffin@sbcglobal. net or follow him @PokerTraditions. His new poker book is RAISING THE STAKES: True Tales of Gambling, Wagering & Poker Faces and available on Amazon.com.