Diana Ross Returns to the Venetian

After a successful, sold-out run in November, the legendary Diana Ross is making her way back to Las Vegas for nine more dates in February at the Venetian Theater.

The original divaâ€™s show, The Essential Diana Ross: Some Memories Never Fade features a special set of hits from the iconic starâ€™s career, including her hits from The Supremes and her solo career, spanning over five decades.

Show dates are Feb. 8, 10, 11, 14, 17, 18, 22, 24, and 25. All show are at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online atwww.venetian.com, at any Ventian or Palazzo box office or by calling 866-641-7469. One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the Diana Ross Charitable Foundation.