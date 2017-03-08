DETROIT ACTION

Gear up for gambling in the Motor City– one of the hottest casino destinations in the U.S.

When you think of gambling, opulent casinos and grand hotels, naturally Vegas comes to mind. But Detroit is home to some spectacular casinos that could give sin city a run for its money. Here are two of the top properties you need to visit the next time you’re in town.

MOTORCITY CASINO HOTEL

DETROIT, MICHIGAN

MotorCity Casino Hotel is an exciting escape destination in the heart of Detroit. With world-class luxury hotel accommodations, spa facilities, fine dining, live performance venues, and high-energy gaming, with one visit you’ll discover what it’s like when luxury, excitement, and pleasure come together to create an experience you can’t get anywhere else.

Guests are surrounded by elegance, the latest technology and quality amenities when staying in one of the 400 luxurious rooms or 33 spacious suites. Decorated in a contemporary fashion with soothing colors of tans, blues and creams, for this hotel, it’s all about the perks. Featuring such amenities as complimentary Wi-Fi access throughout the hotel property, decadent bedding with 300-thread count linens, exclusive on-screen pillow library, marble bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower, in-room coffee maker featuring Starbucks coffee, exclusive D.Tour Spa bath products, 24-hour in-room dining and fitness center, you won’t find its equal.

When you step into MotorCity Casino, you enter a world that’s been fine-tuned for action. With over 2,800 slot machines, 59 table games and a 12-table smoke-free poker room, it’s a player’s paradise.

MotorCity provides an innovative, interactive gaming experience for slot players. Traditional reel games and the newest five-reel and multi-line video games are available in denominations ranging from 1¢ to $100. The slot areas offer a complete, interactive audio/video system to enhance guests’ play. Each slot chair is fully adjustable and ergonomically designed for comfort and ease of movement. Some popular games featured are Cleopatra and Cleopatra Multi-Play Progressive, Zeus, Wolf Run Multi-Play pennies, Double Diamond, Queen of Atlantis, Wheel of Fortune, Double Gold, Firehorse, African Diamond, China Shores, Tarzan, Tablemaster Fusion – Video Blackjack, Video Poker 3/5 Play, Ultimate X, Spin Poker, All Star Poker and more.

MotorCity also offers a wide variety of table games, from the ever-popular blackjack, craps, and roulette, to other specialty table games like progressive 3-card poker, casino war, pai gow poker and mini-baccarat. And for the poker player, there’s a poker room that features a variety of games to suit players of all levels including Omaha and Texas Hold’em.

And because you can’t fully enjoy yourself with an empty stomach, MotorCity provides six exceptional dining options for refueling. The AAA Four Diamond Award-winning restaurant, Iridescence, will exceed your expectations on every level. Modern American cuisine is complemented by breathtaking city views and a Wine Spectator Award-winning wine list. If variety is key, chefs prepare the best in American and international cuisine with premium ingredients right before your eyes at the Assembly Line Buffet. Soak in some Detroit history at The Lodge Diner. You’ll find everything from chicken and waffles to barbecued ribs, as well as unique creations like overloaded Pizza Fries. Day, night or late night, it’s a great call. From fine dining to quick bites, they’ve got you covered.

And to complete the MotorCity experience, visit the Sound Board. This intimate setting, seats up to 2,400 fans allowing them to get close to their favorite entertainers. Upcoming events include Tower of Power, Aug. 10, MotorCity Cage Night, Aug. 25, Snoop Dogg, Sept. 10, Adam Ant, Sept.15, and Jim Breuer, Sept. 22. For more information, visit www.motorcitycasino.com.

MGM GRAND DETROIT

DETROIT, MICHIGAN

Hear the roar rising from the opulent MGM Grand Detroit and indulge your need for the good life at this award-winning casino hotel. Near all major sporting and entertainment venues and only 20 minutes from the Detroit Metro Airport, MGM Grand Detroit is a great place to recharge after your night on the town. Stay in luxury with rooms that boast oversized marble showers with dual rain heads, in-room dining, 48-inch plasma televisions, flush-mounted bathroom mirror with 13” TV and a minimum 510 square feet of sleeping space.

If relaxing is the main objective to your trip, choose from an exclusive menu of remineralizing seawater and marine extracts, exotic botanical, and meticulously customized aromatherapy-based treatments and rituals at the IMMERSE spa. It’s a total sensory experience wrapped in urban luxury. Packages for face, body and nails, treatment packages, and restorative baths and massages, are designed to transform, refresh, tone and detox. There are men’s treatments and couple’s rooms offered as well. Pampering is not just for woman anymore!

MGM Grand Detroit serves up a premier gaming experience. With nearly 4,000 slots and video poker machines, 98 table games and a non-smoking poker room that caters to everyone from the high rollers to the ante amateurs, make it a visit worthwhile.

When it’s time to feast, give in to your cravings at one of the five incredible restaurants. A must on any foodies lists are the two Wolfgang Puck restaurants and Pallet Dining Studio. Master Chef Wolfgang Puck has perfected the art of steak at Wolfgang Puck Steak, offering a mouthwatering array of grilled steaks and a collection of meat, shellfish, and roasted whole fresh fish offerings, as well as a selection of richly flavored sauces and side dishes. Wolfgang Puck Pizzeria & Cucina pays tribute to the finest tastes of Italy, in a casual restaurant experience and inviting atmosphere for mixing, mingling, and dining. Wolfgang Puck Pizzeria & Cucina features house-made pasta, Italian favorites, and many of Master Chef Wolfgang Puck’s signature oven-baked pizzas.

At Pallet Dining Studio, you can enjoy all-you-care-to-eat. Created by award-winning chefs, the inspired creations are a delicious canvas of color, texture and flavor. Indulge yourself with a delectable assortment of confections, edible garden of earthly delights, the intense, unmistakable smoky aroma of your favorite grilled classics, the ultimate catch of the world’s freshest seafood, or Journey to the Far East and create your very own custom-made dish.

Every evening spent at MGM Grand Detroit promises to be unforgettable. AXIS Lounge hits all the right notes. Join in as live local bands perform classic hits ranging from Motown to jazz to modern pop. It’s an ideal spot to let loose with signature cocktails and soulful sounds. For more information, visit www.mgmgranddetroit.com.