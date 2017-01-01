DESTINATION MICHIGAN

There are so many reasons to visit the Great Lake State— here are three of the best

By Karrie L. Zukowski

The beautiful state of Michigan borders four of the Great Lakes, has over 11,000 inland lakes and its largest city, Detroit, is the birthplace of Motown.

But there’s so much more to Michigan, and for the casino lover it’s quickly become a hotspot for great entertainment, incredible food and the best casino action. Here are three of the top casino properties in the state, all mustsee destinations for your summer gambling fun: FireKeepers Casino Hotel, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and MotorCity Casino Hotel.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel Battle Creek, MI

An ideal destination for gamblers and casino lovers, Fire- Keepers Casino Hotel boasts an impressive 111,700-square foot gaming floor overflowing with over 2,900 of the hottest slot machines, 70 table games, a live Poker Room and Bingo Room. Add to that an Event Center with seating for up to 2,000 guests, six distinctive dining destinations, numerous lounges and entertainment venues, and an eight-story AAA Four Diamond rated hotel and you’ve got a top casino resort by anyone’s standards.

FireKeepers offers 243 stylish rooms and 25 suites, allowing guests to enjoy upscale room options in five distinct styles. The Classic Room offers two queensized beds or one supreme king in an environment replete with classic touches. Or try The King Studio, where modern comfort and elegance combine to create a sophisticated environment. This one of a kind room features a luxurious king-sized bed, convenient workspace and casual lounge area.

Step up to the Deluxe Suite, a spacious room with separate sitting area, king-sized bed and a sizeable bathroom with an expansive shower and indulgent Jacuzzi tub. If you are looking to bring the heat to your next stay, consider the gorgeous Fireside Suite with its beautiful fireplace, or for the ultimate in exclusivity, there is a pair of Presidential Suites complete with a modern living room, full kitchen, a granite wet bar, and spectacular bathroom.

All hotel guests have access to an array of amenities, including a luxurious multi-level indoor pool, steam room and sauna, exercise room and business center plus in-room high speed internet access, dry cleaning, laundry service and more.

Play Time

From penny slots to the latest progressive options, all of the newest and favorite slots are at your fingertips. And what beats the thrill of a dealer flipping a jack right onto your ace? Or when the roulette ball falls exactly on your number? With over 70 live table games, that excitement can happen at any moment. For premium players, check out the Aurora High-Limit Lounge. It’s a private haven for the Sizzlin’, Blazin’ and Inferno Red Hot Rewards Club members, featuring a wide selection of high limit slots and table games and exclusive amenities like a fireplace lounge and a deliciously delightful menu.

While you’re there, be sure to become a Red Hot Rewards Club member, and start enjoying terrific benefits right away. As a member, you’ll receive food, drink and shopping discounts, along with promotions such as point multiplier days, points for Red Hot Credit redemption, weekly instant rewards, birthday offers, and complimentary dining offers.

Dining & Entertainment

No visit would be complete without trying any of the property’s award-winning dining options. Here are a few can’t miss restaurants that were recently voted #1 by Casino Player readers in the 2016 Best of Dining & Nightlife awards.

NIBI: From the minute you enter FireKeepers’ signature restaurant you know you’re in for an unrivaled dining experience. From the gorgeous fresh seafood to the thick, juicy rib-eyes, this is the spot where great meals, good friends and unforgettable nights come together.

MIJEM BUFFET: Enjoy an endless variety of the freshest hot and cold dishes featuring a tempting array of international favorites. Top it off with a visit to the dessert bar with its ever-flowing chocolate fountain.

CHI MON-EE’S: For good food fast look no further than Chi Monee’s. The chefs can quickly whip up a zesty pizza or towering deli sandwich. Named for a tribal elder who always made sure the children were fed, Chi Mon-ee’s will satisfy even the most finicky appetite.

After a great meal, there’s so much to do to keep the fun and excitement going. At the Event Center, you can see big name entertainers like Donny & Marie Osmond, Huey Lewis and the News and Alabama. The Hotel Lobby Bar has the best seat in the house to enjoy a refreshing cocktail or relax and watch the world go by. And you’ll always find a seat smack in the middle of the action at Dacey’s Sports Bar. With 14 big screen TV’s and a formidable selection of local microbrews, it’s the spot to cheer on the boys in blue or your favorite race car driver.

Speaking of racing, get ready for Summerfast with the FireKeepers Casino 400! A festival of NASCAR thrills on Sunday, June 12, watch Kurt Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Greg Biffle, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex, Jr. and the rest of your favorite NASCAR drivers battle it out for a trip to victory lane.

“FireKeepers Casino Hotel green-lights sponsorship at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) for the FireKeepers Casino 400,” said Homer A. Mandoka, Tribal Council Chairman of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi. “We are grooved to bring the fans the best experience with the horsepower of NASCAR.”

“The entire team at FireKeepers Casino Hotel is excited to join forces with one of the largest events in the state of Michigan by being the title sponsor of the June NASCAR race at MIS,” said Fire- Keepers Casino CEO, Brian Decorah. “The Michigan race is one of the most popular races on the NASCAR circuit, and we look forward to providing our guests with once-in-a-lifetime experiences at the track and exclusive VIP access.”

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.FireKeepersCasino.com.

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mt Pleasant, MI

If you’re reading Strictly Slots magazine, chances are you’re into slots. So is Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort: home of the most action-packed gaming floor in Michigan. Located in beautiful Mount Pleasant, this Midwest destination for slot players is not just located in the center of the state. It’s also in the center of all the action with 210,000-square-feet of pure, gaming excitement.

Once you step inside this slot player’s paradise, the thrill of winning is just a push-of-the-button away. With thousands of state-of-the-art slots, including progressives, you’re sure to find your favorite games – or even discover new ones. You’ll experience the widest variety of electrifying table game action including roulette, craps, blackjack and more. Do you enjoy a rousing game of poker? Their Poker Room is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Plus Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is the Midwest’s hot spot for the biggest bingo jackpots. But your lucky streak doesn’t stop on the casino floor.

No matter which of their 514 well-appointed guest rooms and suites you choose, this is luxury that indulges your senses with everything from in-room Jacuzzis and deluxe fireplaces, to the full-service spa’s relaxing aromatherapy and massages. Their dedicated and friendly staff will make sure everything is perfect, exceeding all your expectations.

Luxury isn’t the only thing that takes center stage here. Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is Mid-Michigan’s entertainment destination for the biggest names in music, comedy and more. These are the star-studded shows everyone is talking about. And whether it’s in the concert hall or ballroom, you’re always close to the action.

Hungry for more? Explore the tantalizing menus from any one of the many unique restaurants. You can savor the rich flavors of old world Italy at Isabella’s; dine in the casual elegance and signature tastes of Siniikaung Steak & Chop House; enjoy great drink specials and delectable dining at Water Lily Lounge; or grab a bite of classic Americana with a quick visit to the Legends diner. If you still can’t make up your mind, experience the worldly recipes of Aurora, featuring sizzling food stations with cuisines from around the globe.

Want to make this a family getaway? Take your gang to nearby Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. The fun is always wet and wild at this 45,000-square-foot indoor water wonderland. Relax and float along the Little Beaver’s Bend Lazy River. Catch a wave on the Flow Rider surf simulator. Rock-climb to the top of Makwa’s Mountain and plunge into the deep waters below. Make a splash on the three-story water slides: the Loon’s Loop and Otter’s Run. Visit Biish Falls: a play area for younger kids featuring a giant bucket that pours 317 gallons of water at the command of the mother eagle nesting above. There’s even an arcade, family-friendly restaurant, gift shop and more.

Did you know Michigan is one of the Top 10 states for golf (according to Golf Digest)? In fact, you’ll find one of the state’s best golf courses in Mid-Michigan: the executive 18-hole, Waabooz Run Golf Course. It’s conveniently located a short putt away from the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.

When it comes to high-octane action, no other destination can match Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. You have the pulse-pounding action of thousands of slots and the very best selection of table games; scintillating live entertainment and nightlife; indulgent dining at your choice of unique restaurants; 514 lavish guest rooms and suites; a fullservice spa; nearby waterpark and golf course; plus so much more.

For more information, visit www.SoaringEagleCasino.com or call 1-877-2-EAGLE-2.

Motor City Casino Hotel Detroit, MI

There’s a little slice of Vegas right in the heart of Detroit. A Michigan favorite and awardwinning casino resort, MotorCity Casino Hotel is an exciting escape destination that’s proven time and again that it’s anything but a typical casino.

Whether you’re dining at Iridescence, playing the slot machines, relaxing at D.Tour Spa, or seeing a show at Sound Board, you’ll discover what it’s like when luxury, excitement, and pleasure are shaken together to create an experience you can’t get anywhere else.

As a guest, expect to be surrounded by elegance. Comfort, style, the latest technology and exceptional amenities are the hallmarks of the 400 luxurious rooms and 33 spacious suites. Decorated in a contemporary fashion with soothing colors of tans, blues and creams, MotorCity Casino Hotel features complimentary Wi-fi access throughout the property, on-screen in-room flight updates, iPod docking station, bedding with 300-thread count linens, a marble bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower, in-room coffee maker featuring Starbucks coffee, extensive mini bar selections, exclusive D. Tour Spa bath products, 24-hour inroom dining, a business center and a fitness center and so much more.

And if you need to escape the stress of the day, D.Tour Spa defines the Urban Spa Experience with a collection of unique spa adventures like the MotorCity Music Massage. This Signature Massage, features high-tech and high-touch therapy. “SO Sound” speakers are embedded into the massage table allowing you to hear and feel the music. Profoundly relaxing and deeply soothing, balancing body and mind together. The 13,000- square-foot facility also features dedicated lounges that include thermal whirlpools, large steam rooms, dry saunas and Rain showers. There are also 10 private treatment rooms with a specialized selection of massage and body treatments complete with expert finishing touches to bring out your best.

Once you had a chance to relax and unwind, it’s time to get your game on. Stepping into MotorCity Casino, you enter a high-performance world that’s been fine-tuned for action. With over 2,900 slot machines, 59 table games, a 12-table smoke-free Poker Room and more, it’s a player’s paradise.

Slot lovers can expect an innovative and interactive gaming experience. Traditional reel games and the newest five-reel and video games are available in denominations ranging from 1¢ to $100. The slot areas offer a complete, interactive audio/video system to enhance your experience. Each slot chair is fully adjustable and ergonomically designed for comfort and ease of movement. And with this many games to choose from, it’s a sure thing that you’ll find your favorite. The popular games featured are Cleopatra and Cleopatra Multi-Play Progressive, Zeus, Wolf Run Multi-Play pennies, Double Diamond, Queen of Atlantis, Wheel of Fortune, Double Gold, Firehorse, African Diamond, China Shores, Tarzan, Video Poker, Video Blackjack, and more.

MotorCity’s table games are extensive, including perennial favorites like blackjack, craps, and roulette, to specialty table games like progressive 3-card poker. And for the poker playing connoisseur, their Poker Room features a variety of favorites including Texas Hold’em, 7- Card Stud, and Omaha Hi-Lo.

Finally, to complete the MotorCity experience with a night out you’ll never forget, pay a visit to the Sound Board. This intimate setting seats up to 2,400 fans, allowing them to get close to their favorite entertainers like Musiq Soulchild, Jamey Johnson, UB40, Melissa Etheridge and America to name a few. This creates an intense concert experience for fans and artists alike.

For more information, visit www.MotorCityCasino.com.