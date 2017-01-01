COMING IN 2017

New table games unveiled at the Global Gaming Expo

By John Grochowski

When casino industry execs, managers and suppliers from around the world flock to Las Vegas each year for the Global Gaming Expo at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, they get a preview of the latest in products that include slot machines, security systems, furniture, gaming chips, player rating software and much more.

Table games are part of the mix, of course. Dozens of new games are on display every year from developers hoping theyâ€™ll land a trial run on someoneâ€™s gaming floor, leading to a breakthrough.

Most of the games fall in two categories: poker-based games and blackjack variations.

Here are a few from each category that were on display at G2E 2016 and that you could be seeing in the near future.

POKER-BASED GAMES

THREE CARD DRAW POKER Score Gaming

An easy-to-play game, Three Card Draw Poker gives the players the option of discarding a card from their original three, then drawing a card to complete a three-card hand.

At the start of play, you must make an ante and have the option of making a First Three Bonus bet.

You then receive three cards, while the dealer receives four.

After you look at your cards, you have three options. You can fold, and forfeit your ante. You can make an In to Win bet equal to your ante and stand on your first three cards, Or you can discard a card and make a Draw Bet equal to your ante to receive an extra card.

After all bets are made, the hand is decided by the higher-ranking poker hands, using three-card rankings where straights outrank flushes. If you win, youâ€™re paid even money on the ante and on either In to Win or Draw.

In addition, a bonus is paid to In to Win/Draw bettors who have a straight or better. Bonus payoffs are even money on a straight, 5-1 on three of a kind, 10-1 on a straight flush and 20-1 on a mini-royal.

The First Three Bonus bet pays even money on any pair, 3-1 on a flush, 6-1 on a straight, 30-1 on three of a kind, 50-1 on a straight flush and 200-1 on a mini-royal.

CAJUN STUD Galaxy Gaming

A five-card stud variant, Cajun Stud has you playing against a pay table that starts at a pair of 6s. You donâ€™t have to beat the dealer to win.

Play starts with an ante. Youâ€™re then dealt two cards, and three community cards are dealt face down.

After you see your cards, you may either fold or bet one, two or three times your ante. One community card is flipped up, and you again may fold or bet one-to-three times the ante. A second community card is turned up, and you have the same options.

Finally, the last card is flipped up and hands are decided according to a pay table that starts with a push on a pair of 6s or 10s and even money on a pair of Jacks or better, and rises to 500-1 on a royal flush. In between, there are several available pay tables.

Optional side bets include the Board Bonus, with payoffs on pairs or better among the three community cards; the Pocket Bonus, which pays on a pair or better in your two cards, and the Lo Ball bet, with payoffs when you have no pairs and a high card from 7 through Jack.

CHASE THE FLUSH American Gaming Systems

The object in Chase the Flush is to make the longest flush among seven available cards.

You start by making ante and X-tra Bonus bets of equal size. Players and the dealer each receive three cards face down, and four community cards also are dealt face down.

After you see your three cards, you may either make an All In bet of three times your ante, or check. If youâ€™ve checked, then after seeing a flop of two community cards, you make either bet twice your ante or check again.

The turn and river cards then are turned face up, and those who have checked through must either bet equal to the ante or fold.

To beat the dealer, you must either have a flush with more cards or, if you and the dealer have flushes with the same number of cards, yours must have the higher-ranking top card.

However, if the dealer does not have a 9-high three-card flush or better, he does not qualify and the antes in action just push.

The mandatory X-tra Bonus pays when the player wins with a flush of four or more cards. Winners are paid according to a pay table that maxes out at 250-1 for a winning seven-card flush.

An optional side bet called Same Suit also pays on a four-card flush or better, but players do not have to win the base bet to win on Same Suit.

FLUSHES GONE WILD Shuffle Master

Operating under the Scientific Games umbrella, Shuffle Master also has a flush-based game. But thereâ€™s a wild difference.

Deuces are wild, enabling your flush to go wild.

You start with equal ante and blind bets. Players and the dealer each receive five cards face down, and two community cards are dealt.

After youâ€™ve seen your five cards, you may either fold or stay in the game with a Play bet of double your ante. The dealer then reveals his cards and the community cards.

You use your five cards and the two community cards to make your longest flush. You win if you have a flush with more cards than the dealer, or if your flush is the same length but higher rank.

Winning ante and play bets pay even money, while blind bet payoffs depend on your margin of victory. If the margin is five â€“ possible if you have a seven-card flush and the dealer has no more than two of the same suit â€“ youâ€™re paid 200-1. Other blind payoffs are 25-1 on a margin of four, 5-1 on three, 3-1 on two and a push on zero or one.

At the start of play, you also have the option of making a side bet on a progressive jackpot or a side bet called Flush Rush. On Flush Rush, the top payoff of 200-1 comes on a seven-card natural straight flush â€“ no deuces. If itâ€™s the dealer with the seven-card natural, you get a $50 envy bonus.

BLACKJACK VARIATIONS

DOUBLE UP BLACKJACK Score Gaming

There are hands when you want to double down. Then there are hands where you want to Double Up.

Double Up is a betting option after you see your first two cards. Regular double down options remain in place, but there also is a Double Up option.

To Double Up, you make a bet equal to or less than your blackjack bet. After that, you receive no more cards. Winners are paid even money, just like your main blackjack and double down bets.

Dealt a 20 vs. a dealerâ€™s 6, a player would never want to double down, which brings one more card and about a 12-in-13 chance of busting. However, you would want to Double Up, which stops your hand at that 20 with no more cards.

However, if player and dealer hands tie, you lose your Double Up bet. If you tie the dealer after you double down, you push, but the house takes its edge by winning Double Up ties.

Also, any dealer total of 16 stops the game. When the dealer has 16, player 21s are paid even money and all other totals push.

Double Up Blackjack comes with an optional 16 Bonus bet. Those who play it are betting the dealer hand will total 16. Payoffs depend on the number of cards that make up the 16. Pay tables may vary.

TRILUX DELUXE BLACKJACK Shuffle Master

TriLux Deluxe is an optional side bet on your first two cards that can be affected in a good way if the dealer has a blackjack.

Once you have your first two cards, the dealer settles the side bet. It pays 2-1 if you have any 20, 4-1 on two Kings, 6-1 on a suited 20, 10-1 on two suited Queens, Jacks or 10s, 25- 1 on two suited Kings and 75-1 on two suited Kings of spades.

The big bonanza comes if the dealer has a blackjack while you have two Kings of spades. That brings a 1,000-1 payoff.

If the dealer does not have a blackjack, you may either collect any TriLux Deluxe winning or have the dealer place any portion of your winnings into a TriLux Deluxe Press circle. That essentially ups the stakes on your blackjack bet. If you beat the dealer, anything in the Press circle pays 1-1, just like your regular blackjack bet. If you lose the hand, you lose anything in the Press circle.