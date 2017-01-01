Casino Player Magazine September 2017 THE 2017 BEST OF GAMING AWARDS Casino Playerâ€™s annual survey of the countryâ€™s best casinos

By J. Phillip Vogel A NUMBERS GAME Questions and answers about roulette

By Frank Scoblete POSTSCRIPT FOR A JESTER The life of comedic genius and Las Vegas legend Jerry Lewis

By J. Phillip Vogel OH CRAPS Craps Players Recount A Few Table Experiences

By John Grochowski Make the most of every visit to your favorite casino by reading Casino Player , Americaâ€™s most popular gaming magazine, with a readership of more than 600,000 casino visitors monthly. Each month, Casino Player provides you with interesting, informative and entertaining articles on every facet of casino life, including gaming strategies and tips to help make you a winner. Whether it’s gambling, entertainment, dining or shopping that interests you, Casino Player is your best source of information for casinos across the country. This is why we are the #1 Gaming Publication in Americaâ€”BET ON IT!

Click Here To Receive Your Special Discount On A Subscription To Casino Player, America’s #1 Gaming Publication.