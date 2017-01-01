Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Casino Player Magazine

September 2017

THE 2017 BEST OF GAMING AWARDS

Casino Playerâ€™s annual survey of the countryâ€™s best casinos
By J. Phillip Vogel

A NUMBERS GAME

Questions and answers about roulette
By Frank Scoblete

POSTSCRIPT FOR A JESTER

The life of comedic genius and Las Vegas legend Jerry Lewis
By J. Phillip Vogel

OH CRAPS

Craps Players Recount A Few Table Experiences
By John Grochowski

 
    • Make the most of every visit to your favorite casino by reading Casino Player, Americaâ€™s most popular gaming magazine, with a readership of more than 600,000 casino visitors monthly.
    • Each month, Casino Player provides you with interesting, informative and entertaining articles on every facet of casino life, including gaming strategies and tips to help make you a winner.
    • Whether it’s gambling, entertainment, dining or shopping that interests you, Casino Player is your best source of information for casinos across the country.
    • This is why we are the #1 Gaming Publication in Americaâ€”BET ON IT!

Click Here To Receive Your Special Discount On A Subscription To Casino Player, America’s #1 Gaming Publication.

Do you have a comment or question about this article?


Look for your question to be answered in either Casino Player or Strictly Slots Magazines.