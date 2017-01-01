Print Friendly

Casino Player Magazine

November 2016

COMING IN 2017

New table games unveiled at the Global Gaming Expo
By John Grochowski

ATTRACTING THE NEXT GENERATION OF GAMBLERS

G2E offers a glimpse at millennial-focused skill-based gaming for the casino floor
By Benjamin Marx

BLACKJACK ADVICE

Tips for playing a double-deck blackjack game
By Henry Tamburin

THE NUMBERS GAME

Know your strategy and betting amount
By Jim Feist

 
