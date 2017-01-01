Casino Player Magazine November 2016 COMING IN 2017 New table games unveiled at the Global Gaming Expo

By John Grochowski ATTRACTING THE NEXT GENERATION OF GAMBLERS G2E offers a glimpse at millennial-focused skill-based gaming for the casino floor

By Benjamin Marx BLACKJACK ADVICE Tips for playing a double-deck blackjack game

By Henry Tamburin THE NUMBERS GAME Know your strategy and betting amount

By Jim Feist Make the most of every visit to your favorite casino by reading Casino Player , Americaâ€™s most popular gaming magazine, with a readership of more than 600,000 casino visitors monthly.

, Americaâ€™s most popular gaming magazine, with a readership of more than 600,000 casino visitors monthly.

Each month, Casino Player provides you with interesting, informative and entertaining articles on every facet of casino life, including gaming strategies and tips to help make you a winner.



Whether it’s gambling, entertainment, dining or shopping that interests you, Casino Player is your best source of information for casinos across the country.



This is why we are the #1 Gaming Publication in Americaâ€”BET ON IT! Click Here To Receive Your Special Discount On A Subscription To Casino Player, America’s #1 Gaming Publication.