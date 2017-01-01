Casino Player Magazine March 2017 BIG FISH Self-made billionaire and business maverick Tilman Fertitta discusses success, vision and the future

By Tim Wassberg MARCH MADNESS 2017 Sports Books hope March Madness mirrors Super Bowl success

By Buzz Daly LOSING STREAK How to lose your shirt playing blackjack

By Henry Tamburin ALMOST 50-50 A simple guide to baccarat

By Frank Scoblete Make the most of every visit to your favorite casino by reading Casino Player , Americaâ€™s most popular gaming magazine, with a readership of more than 600,000 casino visitors monthly.

, Americaâ€™s most popular gaming magazine, with a readership of more than 600,000 casino visitors monthly.

Each month, Casino Player provides you with interesting, informative and entertaining articles on every facet of casino life, including gaming strategies and tips to help make you a winner.



Whether it’s gambling, entertainment, dining or shopping that interests you, Casino Player is your best source of information for casinos across the country.



This is why we are the #1 Gaming Publication in Americaâ€”BET ON IT! Click Here To Receive Your Special Discount On A Subscription To Casino Player, America’s #1 Gaming Publication.