Casino Player Magazine

March 2016

CHASING ACES

When is that big bonanza worth pursuing?
By John Grochowski

FACT OR FICTION?

Test your blackjack knowledge
By Henry Tamburin

THE TWO PERCENT CLUB

Can mistakes in strategy delay a royal flush
By Jerry “Stickman” Stich

THE PSYCHOLOGY OF POKER PLAY

It’s a lot more than pretending to eccentric
By Frank Scoblete
