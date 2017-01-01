Print Friendly

Casino Player Magazine

February 2017

NEW SLOTS 2017

Our annual review of the new slot games coming soon to a casino near you
By Frank Legato

GAMBLING IN THE GOLDEN STATE

Hot spots to stay and play in California
By Karrie Zukowski

ARE VIDEO POKER GAMES RIGGED?

It can take a long time to hit that big hand
By Jerry “Stickman” Stich

CHECK RAISE AS A WEAPON

Strategy for Texas hold ‘em
By Jim Feist

 
