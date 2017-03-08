Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Casino Player Magazine

August 2017

DETROIT ACTION

Gear up for gambling in the Motor City – one of the hottest casino destinations in the U.S.

CARD CRUSHER

New Jersey’s Scott Blumstein wins World Series of Poker main event
By Sean Chaffin

BEST BETS

Casino Player experts reveal some of their favorite casinos.

TAKING ON THE TABLES

Best strategies for the top four table games
By Frank Scoblete

 
