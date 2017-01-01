Print Friendly

Casino Player Magazine

April 2016

2016 BEST DINING & NIGHTLIFE AWARDS

Our Annual Survey Of The Best Casinos For Food, Fun And Beyond.
By J. Phillip Vogel

THE VALUE OF ADVICE

Sometimes other players can’t keep their opinion to themselves
By John Grochowski

KNOW WHEN TO HOLD’EM

Folding Can Be A Good Strategy
By Jim Feist

SKILL-BASED GAMING MAY BECOME A REALITY IN ATLANTIC CITY

New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has released Regulations for Skill-Based Gaming
By Lisa Robertson-Dziedzic
