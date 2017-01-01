BEST OF THE WEST

Big winners from casino playerâ€™s 2016 best of gaming awards

In the November issue of Strictly Slots weâ€™ll be featuring the annual Best Of Slots Awards detailing all of the reader favorite casinos from coast to coast. But before we get on with the awards we wanted to showcase a few of the top winning properties from Casino Player magazineâ€™s 2016 Best Of Gaming awards.

GRAND SIERRA RESORT AND CASINO Reno, NV

Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, located in the heart of the Reno-Tahoe area in Nevada, features nearly 2,000 hotel rooms, many looking out over downtown Reno, the pool , or even spectacular mountain views of the Sierra Nevada range including Mt. Rose. The Grand Sierra Resort offers exceptional customer service, a luxury spa, beautiful Reno wedding ceremonies and celebration of life services, shopping and fun activities for everyone. Itâ€™s no wonder they were voted Best Overall Gaming Resort and Best Hotel in Reno for 2016 by readers of Casino Playermagazine. Whether you are at the Grand Sierra for an overnight trip or an extended vacation, expect to receive the VIP treatment.

Grand Sierra Resort has it all: award-winning restaurants, great entertainment, a large casino floor with table games, slots, poker games and so much more. No matter what you are looking for â€“ tournaments, the latest games, wide-area progressives, or jackpots â€“ the GSR has everything you want to play.

Every once in a while, we all feel the need to escape and break free from our day to day, so discover an unforgettable experience at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. For more information, or to make reservations and experience what our voters enjoyed, visit www.grandsierraresort.com.

WINNER: Best Of Gaming 2016

First Place: Best Overall Gaming Resort, Best Casino, Best Slot Tournaments, Best Reel Slots, Best Video Poker, Best Live Poker, Best Hotel, Best Suites, Best Pool. Second Place: Favorite Casino Resort To Vacation At, Best Rooms, Best Spa, Best Race/Sports Book. Third Place: Casino Where You Feel The Luckiest, Best Comps, Best Dealers, Best Poker Tournaments, Best Blackjack, Best Craps.

THE D LAS VEGAS Las Vegas, NV

Imagine the ultimate party in your own private sanctuary of rest and relaxation. At 34-stories with 629 deluxe rooms, the D Casino Hotel Las Vegas will be your fantasy playground. You can enjoy the comforts of home by night and all of the high energy entertainment that Las Vegas has to offer. Casino Player readers awarded The D an amazing 12 awards this year, so be sure to make it a stop on your next visit to Vegas and revel in the excitement. Itâ€™s worth the trip to see what all the fuss is about!

At the D Casino Hotel, they raise the stakes on fun. Whether you prefer slots or tables, youâ€™ll find a tremendous selection of your favorite games. The first-floor of the new modern casino will deliver the latest slots and table games. The D also boasts a second floor casino that invites guests to step back in time to enjoy vintage slots and an original Vegas vibe. The second floor vintage casino is also home to Sigma Derby â€“ a popular simulated horse-racing game. Enjoy throw-back jams reminiscent of eras past playing throughout the casino floor.

At the D Las Vegas, the tables sizzle with hot sexy Dancing Dealers. Not only do they have the sexiest dancers in town, they have a wide variety of games available. The party is on every night with high energy games filled with the right kind of action with 10X ODDS on dice and all blackjacks pay 3 to 2. For more information about the D Las Vegas, visit www.thed.com.

WINNER: Best Of Gaming 2016

First Place: Best Blackjack, Best Roulette, Best Comps, Best Hotel Staff. Second Place: Best Overall Gaming Resort, Best Reel Slots, Casino Where You Feel The Luckiest, Best Rooms, Best Dealers. Third Place: Best Craps, Favorite Casino Resort To Vacation At, Best Suites

VALLEY VIEW CASINO & HOTEL Valley Center, CA

Winner of an impressive 14 Best Of Gaming awards, Valley View Casino & Hotel is a luxurious boutique hotel that combines the best San Diego gaming experience in Southern California with the comfort of beautifully- appointed rooms, breathtaking views, and first-class guest service â€“ all with no taxes or resort fees.

The 108 luxurious rooms at Valley View include 96 deluxe rooms and 12 luxury suites, an infinity pool and breathtaking views of the Palomar Mountain Range. Relax with all the amenities including free Wi-fi and complimentary VIP breakfast.

Valley View offers a world-class gaming experience through the most innovative slot machines, thrilling table games, a first place award winning Players Club, unparalleled guest service, a Certified Largest Non-Smoking Casino Area and more. Visit Valley View Casino and be one of the first in the country to play and experience Richer Roulette! Valley View is the first casino to unveil this exciting new roulette game in San Diego. Richer Roulette is an innovative version of the traditional game and features a modern spin on one of the most exciting games on the casino floor.

Who knows, you could even hit a jackpot on any one of San Diegoâ€™s only Certified Loose slot machines. For more information, visit http://www.valleyviewcasino.com.

WINNER: Best Of Gaming 2016

First Place: Best Hotel, Best Players Club, Best Comps, Best Reel Slots, Best Video Slots, Best Roulette. Second Place: Favorite Casino Resort To Vacation At, Best Casino, Best Table Game Tournaments, Best Slot Tournaments, Best Video Poker, Best Blackjack. Third Place: Best Rooms, Casino Where You Feel The Luckiest.