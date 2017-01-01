BEST BETS

Where to Play and Stay: Top casino properties for gambling and beyond

With summer in the rearview mirror, it’s time to plan your fall casino getaway. But with so many options to choose from, the question quickly becomes where do I go?

There are many terrific casino destinations spread out all across the country, award-winning properties with their own unique theme and identity. To help you find the ideal property for your trip, we’ve detailed some of the best casino destinations from coast to coast, all player favorites and big winners in this year’s Best Of Gaming Awards.

PEARL RIVER RESORT – Choctaw, Mississippi

Pearl River Resort is a real southern charmer, boasting exceptional gaming, luxurious accommodations, top-notch service, and casino fun around every corner. The resort complex features not one, but two Vegas-style casinos, the Silver Star and Golden Moon, along with two stunning hotels and a combined 1,100 rooms and suites. Housed within the complex are newly renovated spa facilities, over 11 different dining options, unique retail stores, live entertainment, two award winning golf courses and the Geyser Falls Water Theme Park. There’s double the fun for everyone.

SILVER STAR HOTEL & CASINO

Silver Star features 500 gorgeously appointed guest rooms, including more than 75 opulent suites. All rooms are tastefully decorated and highlighted with muted sun burnt reds and tans. Comfortable beds, flat screen televisions, large armoires, and a seating area allow guests to ease back in spacious style.

Whether you want to practice your poker face, feel dice in your hands, or try out a new strategy, 40 table games are on hand to challenge you—including craps, blackjack, roulette and mini baccarat. Plus, with over 1,200 reel and video slots, video poker, video keno, and a high-denomination slot area, Silver Star offers slot players a comprehensive selection to choose from. Simply put: All of the latest slots and best table games are at your finger tips.

GOURMET PARADISE

Want a gourmet meal with an award winning wine? Or how about something quick so that you can get back to the casino before that winning streak turns cold? No matter the mood, your need to feed will be satisfied. Consider these favorites:

Phillip M’s: A Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner, Phillip M’s has an assortment of fine steaks and fresh seafood paired with extraordinary wines and signature desserts.

Rally Alley: For a quick snack, the Rally Alley is perfect. Choose from fresh deli sandwiches, pizza, hot dogs and even freshly baked cookies.

The Buffet: Can’t decide? You don’t have to. Stop by The Buffet to enjoy a variety of cultural cuisine, fresh salads, and decadent desserts. You can also enjoy a new Choctaw station featuring traditional dishes like Indian tacos! Plus, you can enjoy delicious seafood fare on Thursdays and Saturdays.

THE SPA & SALON

Need to get gussied-up for that big night out? Indulge in a manicure, facial and beauty session at the Spa & Salon at Pearl River Resort. Better yet, relax with Swedish massages, therapeutic & sports rubdowns, aromatherapy or a variety of other exotic body treatments. With access to soothing steam baths, a whirlpool, sauna and an outdoor pool, you won’t be stressed about anything.

SHOPPING

Seeking a souvenir to commemorate the trip, a gift for your spouse, or just something to give your home a special touch? Guests are guaranteed to find something to enjoy and cherish at any of these unique shops.

Bonnies: In need of a hot new outfit for the night’s festivities? Bonnies feature trendy fashion for women.

Silver Star Logo Shop: From golf shirts and jackets to souvenirs, snacks and gifts, the Silver Star Logo Shop has what you need.

Stogies & Bogeys: The Resort’s newest retail outlet features cigars, vapes, and Zippo products as well as golf equipment and apparel for men and women.

Provisions: Offers you essentials for a comfortable stay. Pick up health and beauty aids, cigarettes, snacks, soft drinks, and other novelty items.

Pearl River Resort Welcome Center: You will find novelty items, snacks, cigarettes, carefree travel solutions and fuel. Located off Hwy 16 West one mile before the Casinos.

GOLDEN MOON HOTEL & CASINO

First, Pearl River showed you the stars and now they’ve just handed you the moon. Just across the way is the equally impressive Golden Moon Hotel & Casino. A marvel of ultra-modern architecture, the Golden Moon’s breathtaking 28 story tower features nearly 600 rooms– including 112 suites and 33 VIP suites, and an exciting yet intimate casino. There are also several fabulous restaurants including: Bistro 24, Whiskey Bean Coffee, and Time Out Lounge.

Guest rooms are progressive in design, with a seating area, flat screen televisions, armoire and desk all set with subtle grey and muted brown tones. The decor is minimalist without giving up the ambiance or the comfort.

SOARING EAGLE CASINO & RESORT

Mt Pleasant, Michigan

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is home to the most action-packed gaming floor in Michigan. Located in beautiful Mount Pleasant, Soaring Eagle is an idyllic Midwest destination with 210,000-square-feet of pure, gaming excitement. Here, you can also immerse yourself in luxury and escape the everyday and unwind in the comfort of first class rooms and premium suites that are a retreat all on their own.

No matter which of their 514 well-appointed guest rooms and suites you choose, this is comfort that indulges your senses with everything from in-room Jacuzzis and deluxe fireplaces, to the full-service spa’s relaxing aromatherapy and massages. Their dedicated and friendly staff is on hand to make sure everything is perfect.

Step inside this slot player’s paradise. With thousands of state-of-theart slots, including progressives, you’re sure to find your favorite games. Table game enthusiasts will experience the widest variety of table game action, including roulette, craps, blackjack and more. Do you enjoy a rousing game of poker? Their Poker Room is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Plus, Soaring Eagle is the Midwest’s hot spot for the biggest bingo jackpots. But your lucky streak doesn’t stop on the game floor.

Whether you crave casual comfort food or delectable fine dining, prepare to indulge; world-class chefs are serving up sumptuous creations. Explore the tantalizing menus from any one of the property’s unique restaurants. You can savor the rich flavors of old world Italy at Isabella’s; dine in the casual elegance and signature tastes of Siniikaung Steak & Chop House; enjoy great drink specials and delectable dining at Water Lily Lounge; or grab a bite of classic Americana with a quick visit to the Legends diner. If you still can’t make up your mind, experience the worldly recipes of Aurora Buffet, featuring sizzling food stations with cuisines from around the globe.

Soaring Eagle is also mid-Michigan’s entertainment destination for the biggest names in music, comedy and more. These are the star-studded shows everyone is talking about. And whether it’s in the concert hall or ballroom, you’re always close to the action.

Planning for a family getaway? Take your gang to nearby Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. The fun is always wet and wild at this 45,000-square-foot indoor water wonderland. Relax and float along the Little Beaver’s Bend Lazy River. Catch a wave on the Flow Rider surf simulator. Rock-climb to the top of Makwas Mountain and plunge into the deep waters below. Make a splash on the three-story water slides: the Loon’s Loop and Otter’s Run. Visit Biish Falls: a play area for younger kids featuring a giant bucket that pours 317 gallons of water at the command of the mother eagle nesting above. There’s even an arcade, family-friendly restaurant, gift shop and more.

No matter what you like to play or do, having a great time is always the name of the game at Soaring Eagle Casino. Plan your getaway today online at SoaringEagleCasino.com or call 1-877-2-EAGLE-2.

DESERT DIAMOND CASINO

Tucson, Arizona

Desert Diamond Casino is no diamond in the rough. It is the finely cut gaming jewel of Arizona, offering the area unsurpassed gambling options, fine dining, a pulse pounding nightclub and first-rate entertainment venues.

An enterprise of the Tohono O’odham Nation, Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment has been in the gaming and entertainment business for almost 30 years, beginning in 1985 with the opening of Papago Bingo in the Tucson area. In 1993, the first official Desert Diamond Casino was opened on Nogales Highway in Tucson. Six years later, a smaller facility opened in Why, Arizona and a third Desert Diamond Casino near Sahuarita followed suit in 2001. The most recent addition to the Desert Diamond family in West Valley opened its doors in December 2015.

In 2007, the original property on Nogales Highway was replaced with the current modern incarnation, complete with casino, hotel and convention center complex. Offering luxurious, inviting accommodations, quality amenities and warm personalized service, just minutes from the Tucson International Airport, it’s a perfect blend of relaxation, business and entertainment. So, whether you are traveling to Tucson for business or pleasure—or are a local looking for that “in town” getaway—you’ll enjoy being a guest.

All rooms are non-smoking and attractively decorated with contemporary décor with furnishings and textiles in Tucson desert palettes of beige, sand, ivory and black. The spacious and comfortable accommodations offer a complete array of modern amenities including double pillow top mattress with premium linens, HDTV with cable and movies on-demand, large work desk, complimentary wireless Internet access, hardwired data port, dual line speaker phone, voicemail, in room safe, refrigerator, coffee maker and more.

There’s always a game for you at Desert Diamond and exhilarating action and jackpots await guests on the casino floor. Take a spin on over 1,000 of the latest and hottest slots or go for that elusive royal flush on one of the countless video poker machines. Test your skills with aroundthe-clock blackjack and poker tables. You can even enjoy popular poker games like Texas hold’em and Omaha hi/lo split, so grab a seat at the table or join in on one of their exciting poker tournaments.

When it’s time to chow down, get ready for some good times and amazing food at Diamond Café. Grab a meal in a comfortable setting with cool vibes and a friendly atmosphere – just steps away from the casino floor. Or if it’s variety you seek, Ko:Sin Ki: Buffet has a full menu of options to satisfy everyone in your group. From Sunday brunches to seafood dinners, Ko:Sin Ki: Buffet has it all.

If you want to keep the excitement alive, join in on a dance party or take in a live show with big name entertainers at Monsoon Nightclub. If you need to take a break, step into one of the two relaxing, intimate lounges right on the gaming floor. Stop in for a drink, watch the game, or discuss your winning strategies with friends. The lounges are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

With everything you need for a good time, Desert Diamond Casino is easily Tucson’s favorite place to stay and play. For more information on their latest deals, entertainment headliners and promotions, check out www.ddcaz.com.

COUSHATTA CASINO RESORT

Kinder, Louisiana

Step into a world of glitz, gaming, and Southern hospitality at the Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana. From slots to table games to championship golf, this property has something for everyone—including some of the loosest slots in the region, as certified by Strictly Slots magazine.

A premier casino destination, this property is owned by the Coushatta Tribe and features 100,000 square feet of casino space with 2,800 slots and more than 70 table games. Opened in 1995, Coushatta caters to both Louisianans and Texans across the border. Table game offerings include blackjack, roulette, craps (with 20x odds), pai gow poker, three-card poker, and more. The 20-table poker room offers plenty of action including numerous games, stakes, promotions, and tournaments. Need even more action? Head to the off-track betting or bingo pavilion Wednesday through Sunday for big fun and shot at big bucks.

Coushatta also offers the best in dining and lodging options. For a flavorful steak, visit the Big Sky Steakhouse or for some great Louisiana seafood like gumbos, oysters on the half shell, or fried seafood dishes, Gumbeaux’s Oyster & Sports Bar fits the bill perfectly. With seven more restaurants and bars, there is something for every appetite.

For an overnight or weekend stay, Coushatta has many options. Top of the list is The Grand Hotel. Coushatta’s flagship luxury hotel, The Grand Hotel has been completely renovated into an adult-exclusive property reserved for guests ages 21 and up, offering you a relaxing and refreshing escape. You’re also connected to the region’s largest gaming floor so you don’t have far to go to get in on the action.

Other options include the fashionable and comfortable suites at Seven Clans Hotel or the deluxe lakefront RV and chalet resort at Red Shoes Park. For the golf enthusiast, the Koasati Pines golf course is located in the area’s natural wetlands surrounded by magnificent pines and huge live oaks and offers a brilliant 18-hole, par 72 layout.

From the certified loose slot machines to the tables to the eateries to some after hours fun, Coushatta makes for a great getaway. Load up the golf clubs or just bring some positivity for the casino floor for some fun times. Hopefully some big luck follows you to those loose slot machines. For more information, visit www.CoushattaCasinoResort.com.

PARX CASINO & RACING

Bensalem, Pennsylvania

Conveniently located 20 minutes north of Center City Philadelphia, Parx Casino offers exciting gaming, thrilling entertainment and superior customer service with unique style and upscale flair. Featuring more than 200,000 square feet of gaming space, with 3,500 slot machines, over 130 live table games, a premier 80 table poker room, live racing and simulcast action, at Parx the exhilaration is nonstop!

Take a spin on your choice of state-of-the-art slots including progressive, reel, poker, novelty and video machines. With a variety of denominations ranging from 1-cent to $100, you will have no trouble finding your game. Featured slots include Wonka, The Walking Dead, Clue and over 100 electronic blackjack, single zero roulette and 3-card poker games.

Enjoy 130 world-class tables including blackjack, craps, four card poker, baccarat, roulette and three card poker. Get in the action on the new live dealt, $5 minimum hybrid table games featuring Fusion Baccarat, Fusion Roulette and Shaq Blackjack, a live action blackjack game featuring stadium style seating and exciting side bets themed around NBA star, Shaquille O’Neal!

To ensure your special treatment continues, sign up for the Xclub card to receive match play, food and beverage comps, points and gifts based on your play. Also with the Xclub card, you’ll receive exclusive offers and discounts when you present your Xclub Card at participating community partners, such as Golden Corral, Days Inn, Applebee’s and more. Simply show your Xclub Card and save!

Feeling the urge to bet the ponies? Parx Racing has been recognized for its innovative design and excellent management for over a decade by offering state-of-the-art signal technology, comfort, conveniences and great service. So catch a race at the grandstand or just stop by to enjoy any of the fine bars and eateries. Any way you play it, racing adds a whole new dimension of excitement to the casino experience.

If the action leaves you hungry, sample any one of the quality, tasteful and affordable dining options. Whether you’re craving an on-the-go snack or luxurious fine dining, Parx hosts an array of mouth-watering dining options to please every taste bud.

Parxgrill: This award-winning upscale signature restaurant, features a unique menu of classic cuisine alongside chef-inspired seasonal specialties. With seating for over 100 guests, a private dining room for larger groups and an intimate cocktail bar, Parxgrill is an unforgettable dining experience.

Chickie’s & Pete’s: Eat, drink, interact and take going out to the next level. Philly’s favorite sports bar features unrivaled atmosphere, amazing food, beer towers and the innovative Play2 interactive gaming.

Bambu Noodle House: Featuring a menu designed by Chef Joe Zhou with novel appetizers, dumpling dishes, impeccably prepared classic noodle soups, wonderfully executed wok favorites, and of course, Chef Joe Zhou’s Signature Peking Duck with steamed lotus root buns.

Earl of Sandwich: A delightful upscale sandwich shop were each signature creation is handmade with fresh-baked artisan bread and the finest ingredients.

Foodies: Relax with a coffee and doughnut or grab a mouthwatering Philadelphia cheesesteak, it’s just what you’re looking for 24 hours a day.

Paddock Grill: Don’t miss a minute of the racing action. Head to the counter and grab a quick bite of your fast food favorites.

Circle Bar: There’s no need to leave the poker room to refuel. Get refreshed for the next round with a sandwich, some soup or an ice-cold beer. Breakfast, lunch and dinner served 24/7.