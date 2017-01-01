24 KARAT COMPS

Golden nugget expands their player reward program

Golden Nugget is letting players put their money— or at least their comps— where their mouth is. Beginning on October 1, its five casinos in Las Vegas, Laughlin, Atlantic City, Biloxi and Lake Charles will give its 24 Karat Select Club members another means to redeem comps at all Landry’s, Inc. restaurants nationwide—offering rewards at 500 locations coast-to-coast.

With the huge selection of brands, from casual dining at Saltgrass Steak House, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Claim Jumper Restaurants and Rainforest Cafe to the fabulous waterfront locations of Chart House, the unique Aquarium Restaurants and fine dining options like Mastro’s Restaurants, Morton’s The Steakhouse, The Oceanaire Seafood Room and Vic &Anthony’s Steakhouse, this new program allows 24 Karat Select Club members to experience a myriad of benefits, at all Landry’s restaurants.

“No other casino in the world has this kind of reach with such a broad range of offerings,” said Tilman Fertitta, the Company’s Chairman and CEO. “This is truly a one-of-a-kind program. Where else can you play slots in Las Vegas and redeem comps at a restaurant in your hometown? This new benefit is just another way we recognize and reward our loyal players.”

24 Karat Select Club members simply present their valid membership card and valid ID to the server at any Landry’s restaurant to redeem comps previously earned in the casino. Members may redeem up to $300 in Comp Dollars per cardholder, per day at any non-casino Landry’s restaurant or up to $1,000 at Mastro’s Restaurants. There is a minimum of $5 to activate the reward. Comp Dollars can be combined from multiple Golden Nugget locations and are non-transferrable. Comp Dollar limitations vary by casino and will remain unchanged on property.

With this new feature, members of the Golden Nugget’s 24 Karat Select Club rewards program will continue to enjoy numerous benefits including bonus comps, points, VIP service, exclusive invitations to special events, free play, match play and more. When members play slot machines or table games while using their 24 Karat Select Club card, they earn credits to raise their tier level. The more credits they receive the more benefits to redeem. Each tier level brings added benefits and rewards.

To become a 24 Karat Select Club member, visit any of the Golden Nugget’s five locations. For more information and complete details, visit www.goldennugget.com.

GOLDEN NUGGET PROPERTY SHOWCASE

Tilman Fertitta currently operates five Golden Nugget Hotels and Casinos which are located in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Biloxi, Mississippi; and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Golden Nugget Las Vegas

The Golden Nugget Las Vegas is the most luxurious resort on the Fremont Street Experience, and consistently receives critical acclaim for exceeding customer expectations. The Golden Nugget Las Vegas now offers more than 2,400 deluxe guestrooms and suites; a stunning casino featuring the most popular slot and video poker machines, table games, race and sports book, and poker room; nightly entertainment with master impressionist and comedian Gordie Brown; world-class restaurants such as Grotto Ristorante and Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse; a luxury spa and salon; and The Tank (rated one of the world’s top ten pools), a year-round outdoor swimming pool complete with a 200,000-gallon, live shark aquarium and H2O poolside lounge.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City

The Golden Nugget Atlantic City is a premier resort destination located on the Frank S. Farley Marina and offers guests 724 beautifully remodeled rooms and suites. The entire property completed a $150 million renovation, taking on a fresh, modern look to include a high-energy casino featuring the most popular slot and video poker machines, table games, and poker room; nightly entertainment, new bars and lounges, stylish retail offerings, as well as Landry’s signature world-class restaurants such as Chart House and Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse; a luxury spa and salon; and H2O poolside lounge.

Golden Nugget has further introduced first-class accommodations, exquisite dining options and fun-filled entertainment venues including Haven Nightclub, a luxurious 12,000 square foot space designed to offer a unique atmosphere unlike anything else available in Atlantic City.

Golden Nugget Laughlin

An oasis in the desert, the Golden Nugget Laughlin is a hotel-casino located on the banks of the Colorado River, near the Arizona and California borders, in Laughlin, Nevada. The whimsical, tropical-themed resort features top-notch restaurants, comfortable guest rooms and some of the hottest gaming action in Laughlin – all accented with personalized service and hospitality that have earned the hotel and casino many accolades. Guests can bask in a tropical paradise where the intimacy and serenity of the Colorado River region meets the high-energy gaming action of Nevada.

The casino features slot and video poker machines, including progressive-play machines; table games, and a complete race and sports book, which is linked to the Golden Nugget Las Vegas for the most up-to-the-minute betting lines. In addition to gaming, guests can indulge their palate at several signature dining concepts featuring Claim Jumper, Saltgrass Steak House and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. before partaking in the energy of Gold Diggers Nightclub.

Golden Nugget Biloxi

Located on the Gulf of Mexico, Golden Nugget Biloxi is a premier resort destination offering guests more than 710 rooms and suites. The entire property recently underwent a $100 million renovation taking on a fresh, modern look which includes an exceptional casino featuring the most popular slot and video poker machines, table games, and poker room; nightly entertainment, new bars and lounge, as well as Landry’s signature world-class restaurants such as Morton’s The Steakhouse, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Michael Patrick’s Sports Bar and Grill, and Lillie’s Asian Cuisine. Golden Nugget has further introduced first-class accommodations, exquisite dining options and fun-filled entertainment venues unlike anything else available in Biloxi.

Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Located only two hours from Houston, Texas, Golden Nugget Lake Charles features 740 luxury hotel rooms and suites; an 18-hole championship golf course; extensive retail options; an 18,000 square foot ballroom; 30,000 square feet of meeting space; a one-of-a kind pool and lazy river; private beach front and marina; and a number of Landry’s signature restaurants including Saltgrass Steak House, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, Grotto Ristorante, Landry’s Seafood House and more. An innovative casino floor featuring 77 table games, a state-of-the-art poker room, and 1,600 of the world’s newest slots machines redefines the gaming experience across the industry.